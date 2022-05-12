After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Coachella — one of the most elaborate music festivals in the world — returned for two unforgettable weekends, April 15-17 and April 22-24.
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has annually taken place at the Empire Polo Club, a 78-acre area tournament site found near Palm Springs, California. The cost of admission is anywhere from $500 for general admission to over $1,000 depending on lodging and level of access, according to TimeOut.com, a Los Angeles based news site. If you were unable to tune into the festival, tune into this recap instead.
The versatility of performances was riveting, ranging from household names like Doja Cat and Harry Styles to more underrated artists like Olivia O’Brien, Slander and Bishop Briggs. The range in genres was impeccable, providing something for everyone.
Unsurprisingly, the show was headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia sharing a set with The Weeknd. The group actually replaced Ye, a.k.a. Kanye West, who’d dropped out less than two weeks before the event, according to People.com.
Both weekends were relatively warm, temperatures ranging from mid 70s to mid 80s and 5-10 mph winds. According to MyModernMet.com, the venue was full of immersive art from 11 different designers and their pieces tied to a sustainability theme. Artist Kiki van Eijk created three 36-foot buoys in the colors white, blue and green that symbolized the coming together of different cultures in one place. Aerospace company Estudio Normal created a nine story sculpture representative of a cocoon that lit up at night and acted as a canopy of shade during the sweltering afternoons. You could also find giant dog silhouettes that Oana Stānescu molded from various plants. The most heavenly display however, was the “The Playground” by Architensions, a design agency in Brooklyn, New York. The paneling was described as iridescent, and the towers were around 50 feet tall, connected by monkey bars that acted as an overpass.
In an attempt to summarize the chaos of the festival, I will use a quote by the wise Forrest Gump. “Life is a box of chocolates.” You never knew what you were gonna get, whether it was a surprise guest and spellbinding duet, a giant animatronic gorilla in BrockHampton’s set or a clumsy faceplant that Billie Eilish gracefully, not without some choice words, recovered from. During the second weekend, while performing “Getting Older” from her “Happier than Ever” album, the lights faded out and Eilish tripped on a square shaped object. The crowd proceeded to chant “f**k the square.” Iconic.
On a less iconic note, American hyper pop duo, 100 gecs, had their set cut short due to going over the allotted time. As stated by Pitchfork, they were performing a fan favorite, the overly autotuned yet bass heavy track “Money Machine,” and crew members started pulling equipment off the stage and the sound cut out abruptly.
100 gecs had to end early, while other artists threatened to do so. The crowd’s lack of enthusiasm was a source of frustration for The Weeknd during his shared set. He shouted something along the lines of: Are you trying to end the night right now? This may have been a bit of an overreaction, but the artist feeds off of the audience, so it’s imperative that the energy isn’t one-sided.
The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia also had a minor punctuality issue, which may have played a role in the lackluster energy levels. They arrived a half hour late the first weekend, as stated by Desert Sun, a Palm Springs news site, but they made sure to arrive 12 minutes early the following weekend.
However, the performance itself was pretty legendary. The Weeknd performed his usual hits like “The Hills” and “Can’t Feel My Face,” and the electronic quartet performed their own hits, including “Don’t You Worry Child.”
They then closed out the night singing “Moth to a Flame.'' The backdrop looked like a galaxy, the guitar strumming was soft yet vibrant, and The Weeknd’s angelic voice reverberated throughout the crowd. Near the end, fireworks shot up like strings of gold, perfectly wrapping up the mystical experience, despite the fact that they started a small fire beside the stage.
To keep the highlights going, Billie Eilish surprised fans by bringing Paramore’s Hayley Williams to the stage and performing her 2007 hit “Misery Business.” Even more surprising was the fact that Williams hadn’t performed the song in years because the lyrics no longer fit into her feminist viewpoint, according to an article by Guitar.com. This was Williams’ First Coachella performance and her wide ranged, belty voice fit wonderfully with Eilish’s airy yet raspy one. Afterwards, Eilish kept the surprises coming, with a special performance of “Feel Good Inc.” by The Gorillaz.
The award for perfect duet of the night goes to Harry Styles and Shania Twain with their duet of “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” I wouldn’t consider myself a fan of Shania Twain, and I don’t listen to Harry Styles as often as I should, but I understand what talent is. The duo went all out with their attire, adorned in ‘70s style sequined dresses and jumpsuits, and their energy levels were off the charts, as if they’d just inhaled several shots of pure caffeine. Styles’ voice was smooth and mellow, with a slight Southern drawl, and Twain’s was gravelly and vibrato heavy to serve as a well-balanced contrast.
A few other notable performances are as follows:
Bishop Briggs brought 110% during her set, with her powerhouse vocals and spontaneous jogging around the stage.
girl in red started out her set by talking about her humble beginnings, singing in her room with a ‘Blue Yeti’ microphone that she referred to as amateuristic. All in all, she had a very girl-next-door vibe. Her voice sounds like a mixture of Olivia Rodrigo and Lana Del Rey.
Slander, since I love everything EDM, was my favorite set to tune into. I especially loved the remix of “Good Things Fall Apart” by Jon Bellion. If I wasn’t a broke, almost former college student, I would have carried the lackluster crowds.
Danny Elfman, who played Jack Skellington in Henry Selick’s claymation film “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” recreated scenes from the film, with the movie projected onto a screen behind him. I couldn’t believe my eyes.
The pandemic may have caused us to forget how to be lively, socialize or dress in something other than sweatpants, but from what I saw of this year's Coachella festival, I’d say that the comeback was pretty memorable. Aside from a few minor mishaps we can only get better from here.
