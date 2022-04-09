I wish I was more prepared for the constant stress and anxiety of “Euphoria” before I started the consuming second season which premiered on HBO Max on Jan. 9. As a big fan of the first season I was excited for another unpredictable, emotional rollercoaster of cinematic beauty and new fashion trends — but instead, I got a confusing porno with uncomfortably long, awkward scenes that felt drawn out in order to reach the hour-long run time of each episode.
The high school drama – written and directed by Sam Levinson – overwhelms the senses with topics no person under the age of 18 should be dealing with. The second season of “Euphoria” begins with a much-needed backstory of the beloved drug dealer Fezco — nicknamed Fez — played by Angus Cloud. Something I do love about “Euphoria” is the attention to detail of the history of each character. Over the course of the eight-hour seasons viewers begin to develop real care and concern for the fictional lives of “Euphoria”’s characters and that is due to the format of the series.
“Euphoria” cuts back and forth from past core moments of each character’s lives to the present, narrated by the main character Rue, played by Zendaya.
Rue is a narcotics addict who continues to struggle with substance abuse since her dad died of cancer when she was in middle school. She would take his pain medication little by little to ease emotional pain, and it developed into a dark cloud over her life. In the second season she gets involved with Laurie — played by Martha Kelly — a drug dealer who is extremely hard to read. Is she a comforting soccer mom or a psychotic, Hannibal Lecter genius? We don’t quite know yet.
As Rue relapses, her relationship with Jules — played by Hunter Schafer — begins to suffer, then is even further put to the test when they develop a complicated love triangle with their new classmate Elliot — played by Dominic Fike — another lover of drugs.
Meanwhile, Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, begins an extremely toxic and confusing relationship with sociopath Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi, who is her best friend Maddy’s, played by Alexa Demie, ex-boyfriend. This was the main source of my stress. Cassie and Nate’s dynamic was just… weird. They had way too many extremely mature sex scenes that made me uncomfortable when I remembered their characters are only 17 years old. Their relationship came out of nowhere — Cassie didn’t seem like the type of girl to stoop so low in the first season. Within the first several moments of episode one in season two, Cassie seemed like an entirely new character.
Another character that Levinson seemed to have rewritten for the second season is Kat, played by Barbie Ferreira. At the end of the first season, Kat finally ends up with a sweet guy named Ethan, played by Austin Abrams. I remember thinking to myself, “Finally, at least one relationship in this show isn’t extremely harmful and toxic,” but then the couple is barely featured in the second season. Not only that, Kat’s character seems completely rewritten.
She breaks up with Ethan after growing bored of their relationship by making up a medical condition and then gaslighting him for not believing her. I’m not sure if this scene was supposed to be funny but it just made one of the most-likable characters seem inconsiderate and shallow. Her character in season one is empowering and she seems to be one of the only characters who has her head screwed on straight. According to the Daily Beast, there are rumors that Levinson and Ferreira had a feud on set and in retaliation she was given significantly less screen time in the second season.
On top of keeping track of multiple plot threads, love triangles and character rewrites, the plot is further complicated by Fez trying to cover up a murder. Meanwhile, Cassie’s sister Lexi –– played by Maude Apatow –– creates an extremely absurd semi-autobiographical school play that stirs up several uncomfortable moments.
Although these extra storylines could come across as overwhelming, I do appreciate that Fez and Lexi have more screen time in the second season. Seeing more of their personalities and backgrounds develops them into some of the sweetest and most unproblematic characters. They both come across as warm-hearted and add some relief to the stressful plot threads. Every time they had a scene I could take a deep breath — well, until the last episode.
Even though the second season’s plot seemed to fall flat for me, I can’t deny the talent of the cinematography department for “Euphoria.” The colors pop in an unforgettable way and the camera movements and close-ups draw you in. Director of cinematography Marcell Rév has crafted a style of art in film that hasn’t been done before. The beautiful imagery amplifies the mood of the heartfelt scenes but I’m not sure if it’s simply a tool to disguise the messy writing. The music in season two is just as impeccable as it is in the first. Labrinth writes another goosebump-inducing score, and music supervisor Jen Malone knew the perfect moments to use it.
Zendaya’s performance as Rue was of course powerful and heartbreaking in another Emmy-worthy way. She portrays an addict so naturally in the midst of Rue’s downward spiral that it’s easy to forget you’re watching a work of fiction. Nika King –– who plays Rue’s mom Leslie –– also has a compelling performance as a single mother who so desperately wants to help her struggling child succeed but also has to care for her younger daughter Gia –– Storm Reid –– while working full time. All I wanted to do was reach through my screen and give that woman the biggest hug.
Rue’s relationship with drugs becomes more sacred to her than the people trying to get her help. She physically and emotionally destroys her surroundings and the people she loves the most –– constantly switching between destructive anger, desperation, guilt and hopelessness.
Despite flaws in the writing, “Euphoria” doesn't fail to grasp your attention –– but that could be due to the flawless cinematography and acting rather than an interesting plot. I interpret the series as following the lives of people who chase euphoria in their own ways — whether that be through toxic relationships, addiction or power. “Euphoria” is for mature audiences so before viewing the second season, take my warnings into consideration.
Follow Gianna Kelley on Twitter, @gianna_kelleyyy
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.