Local non-profit The Geek Foundation held their first ever cosplay competition – during the First Friday Art Walk on Friday, March 4 – to promote diversity and have a family-friendly event for the community. The event was held downtown in their new building on west Walnut Street.
The event was attended by around 20 cosplayers and featured several pieces of art from the Foundation. Many of the costumes were from popular anime, TV shows and movies.
The first place winner was Sarah Morris as Astrid Hofferson from "How to Train Your Dragon."
Cosplay, short for costume play, describes the act of dressing as a character from a book, video game, movie or other medium. Cosplayers can have a special connection to the character or just like the way they look. It's a way for people to truly feel alive and become a part of their community.
According to The Geek Foundation’s website, “The Geek Foundation aims to expand the image of a ‘geek’ to include anyone who has an interest in computer science and tech — regardless of race, gender or any other broad classification — by offering hands-on, project-based classes to the Springfield, Missouri community.”
The foundation is a nonprofit founded and directed by Krista Peryer after she noticed there was little representation by women and minorities in the tech industry.
“The true message of The Geek Foundation is that geek culture should be accessible and diverse,” Peryer said.
Peryer said cosplaying is a way for people to connect with their community and allows them to be someone else that they admire.
