There is no more dominant force at the box office today than a superhero movie. No matter what they’re up against, you’d be hard-pressed to find a film that could beat a hero in a cape in the opening weekend race. No Oscar drama or romantic comedy, nor any sci-fi adventure or hidden gem indie, can compete against the Spider-Men or Captain Americas of a comic book film.
“That’s not cinema,” visionary director Martin Scorsese said of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a 2019 interview with Empire. “But honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks.”
Since that infamous interview, a lot has been said about Scorsese’s quote. Obviously, many Marvel actors and directors have supported the franchise, while some auteurs such as Ridley Scott, Denis Villeneuve and Francis Ford Coppola — asked about the MCU for reasons I don’t fully understand — have spoken out against the subgenre.
I’ve been a massive superhero fan for as long as I can remember, and a large part of this appreciation traces back to the MCU. I see the movies opening night, I watch the Disney+ shows as soon as possible and I read at least one comic book a day as a result of this fascination. Hell, I’ve seen “The Avengers” more than any other movie in my life.
But as much as I love seeing these movies, as much as I eagerly await each new release and title announcement, I have to admit: Scorsese has a point.
I should clarify, I don’t think Scorsese’s statement inherently means superhero movies are bad. By the same token, I don’t think theme parks are bad. MCU movies are often the cinematic events of the year, filled with the same cheering and thrills you could get on a rollercoaster on its best day. I would go on the record to say that “The Batman” and “The Suicide Squad,” while not in the MCU, are two of the most exciting and interesting blockbusters of the last five years, and both operate in the comic book world.
More than being a fan of superheroes however, I’m simply a fan of movies. From the big-budget blockbuster to the microbudget indie, I love watching any and all genres of film. When I’m wearing my movie-loving hat, I can clearly see the fear for the cinematic artform Scorsese has expressed.
I do feel that the MCU still pushes to do all-new, all-different things to avoid feeling stale. After all, allowing creatives like James Gunn and Taika Waititi to make massive blockbusters about talking trees and walking rocks isn’t exactly the safest choice. By far the most thrilling parts of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” are when they trust in Sam Raimi’s directorial style and go nuts with his horror roots.
Even the most personal, director-driven entries in the MCU can at times feel suffocated by the universe’s house style. The visuals are largely meant to look the same, the characters have similar personalities and the trademark quips often undercut impactful moments. The most recent entry, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” suffers from director Sam Raimi bringing his distinctive style to a franchise that’s not entirely equipped for it.
With over 25 movies to date and 6 streaming series in the last year, the MCU has become a massive franchise that can sometimes feel like a homogenous blob of storytelling. Stories and sub-franchises bleed together as each film and show ends with a tease for what’s to come, rarely fully letting the audience live in the now before getting excited for the next.
It’s an unprecedented feat of shared-universe storytelling, and one that has yet to be successfully replicated. Fans and general audiences have clearly yet to tire of it as each entry — despite sheer volume — consistently opens to critical and commercial success. But as one franchise so heavily dominates the pop culture conversation, does cheering for more of the same run the risk of yielding only the same?
In2021, half of the 10 highest-grossing movies in the US were Marvel properties, with only one of the remaining four not being a sequel. Even the one hold-out (“Free Guy” at the #10 spot) is filled with references and known intellectual properties (IP), including Captain America’s shield along with music and imagery from the Star Wars franchise.
The2010s as a whole weren’t much better, with half of the decade’s top earners being MCU movies and all of the top 10 being sequels, reboots or remakes. Compare this to the1990s (one prequel and one sequel in the top 10) and the1980s (four sequels and one comic book movie in the top 10) and a stark contrast appears.
We currently live in an entertainment market that has increasingly seen movies containing protagonists not bitten by a radioactive something or other get pushed to the side for these big budget extravaganzas. The three most recent Pixar films, all original projects that would once be assumed successes, have gotten released directly to Disney+ rather than the usual theatrical window.
Meanwhile, movies like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” get to spend nearly four months in theaters across the country, holding screens through Pixar’s “Turning Red’s” streaming release. Even the critically panned commercial failure “Morbius” has spent over a month at Springfield’s local Regal theater while other movies fail to get even a week. Disney and superhero movies at large have such a strangle on the box office that the unique may get a few weeks while the mass-produced is guaranteed a few months. No matter how safe a bet your original property is, it seems personality is a nonfactor if it takes a screen from anything wearing spandex.
The Academy Awards, though certainly not made for Super Bowl popularity, have been lambasted in recent years as being out of touch with average moviegoers. With high earners like “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” missing Best Picture nominations, the ceremony is often accused of being “elitist” for the exemptions.
Yet looking at this year’s Best Picture lineup tells a different story. Among the 10 nominees are “Dune” (a high-grossing Sci-Fi blockbuster), “West Side Story” (a famous, classic musical by Steven Spielberg), “Don’t Look Up” (a comedy and one of Netflix’s most-watched movies of all time), and “CODA” (a coming-of-age film that’s about as accessible as it gets). Never mind the fact that “Black Panther” and “Joker” were themselves Best Picture nominees and Oscar winners in back-to-back years.
One of the best theater experiences I’ve had recently was seeing the intensely personal and unique multiverse adventure “Everything Everywhere All At Once” at my hometown movie theater, and it’s nice to see that a movie as small and original as this is making a good amount of money. But there’s still a part of me saddened by the fact that only a small fraction of audiences will see this movie compared to this week’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” simply because “Everything Everywhere All At Once” fills its runtime not with cameos or crossovers, but with humanity and vulnerability. Even more disheartening is seeing cite the movie’s success, not as a result of its individuality, but because audiences “love the concept of a multiverse,” as if it’s the lore and not the heart that makes a film truly successful.
Whether the MCU chicken or the originality-averse egg came first, I do not know. All I know is that there’s a distinct trend, whether anecdotal or by data, of audiences repelling anything that doesn’t include intellectual property — including and especially IP wearing capes. In an artistically frightening trend, the cinema landscape of today is one where recognizable properties are almost exclusively what is allowed to make money. In some cases, it’s all that’s allowed to be screened.
Original movies haven’t simply vanished. I’ve seen over 125 original concept movies from 2021 alone, and among them are some of the most visually striking, emotionally resonant or otherwise cinematically memorable films I’ve seen in my life.
2022 so far has been a great year for original cinema already. The aforementioned “Everything Everywhere All At Once” stands as a testament to everything movies can be as a means of art and connection. Robert Eggers’ “The Northman” is a great throwback to a time when historical epics were allowed to have a big budget. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” is a wild celebration of one of cinema’s most unique — and misunderstood — actors, Nicolas Cage. Buying a ticket to any of these gems has essentially become the cinematic equivalent of, “Support your local anything.”
But there’s a strong disconnect today between what’s new and what’s familiar. Whereas past audiences seemed more forgiving of seeing something that wasn’t a sure bet, today it seems that ticket sales are relegated nearly to a single subgenre. I may sound like a “Old man yells at cloud” headline, but the movie fanatic in me would hate a world in which the only things released in theaters must all be written, look and sound vaguely the same.
Whatever the case, one franchise can’t be expected to hold the weight of cinema on its back alone. As the MCU becomes more and more of a commercial beast, the cracks of sterility start to form in the ship that once seemed endlessly invigorating. The amount of visual, narrative and stylistic freedom needed to keep an artform fresh and interesting can’t be promoted solely by the house of mouse.
The MCU is a revolutionary franchise, the likes of which I doubt we’ll ever see again. Just as I was there when they started, I’m sure I’ll be with it until the end of the line.
But when only the familiar is allowed to thrive, the risk of burning out gets that much greater. And when only one ride is ridden by the masses, they can only go to the theme park so many times before they’ve lost the thrill.
Follow Casey Loving on Twitter, @CaseyMLoving
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.