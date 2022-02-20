The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced their list of nominees for the 94th Academy Awards. In the eight above-the-line categories — Best Picture, Best Director, the four acting categories and the two writing categories — I have seen 34 out of the 35 nominees, with “The Worst Person in the World” as the only one holdout. As always, the list of nominees came with a number of surprise inclusions and omissions.
Best Picture: “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Drive My Car,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story”
What was nominated:
According to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Academy changed the rules for Best Picture this year, leading to a Best Picture race between 10 nominees for the first time since 2011. The two biggest surprises in the category were the 3-hour Japanese drama “Drive My Car” and Guillermo Del Toro’s noir thriller “Nightmare Alley,” – both films that I adored, but that each missed several precursor awards and beat out several frontrunners.
All of the other nominations went as expected, though it was nice to see the heartwarming “CODA” remain in the conversation since its mid-August debut on Apple TV+. As of now, the Best Picture race feels fairly wide open. I wouldn’t count out the nomination-leader “The Power of the Dog” or the black-and-white drama “Belfast,” both movies that have performed well over the season.
What was left out:
Though I don’t lament either of them missing nominations, “House of Gucci” and “Being the Ricardos” each seemed like probable entries that didn’t make the cut. “House of Gucci” only ended up with one nomination, in the makeup and hairstyling category, while “Being the Ricardos” only received acting nominations.
One of the day’s biggest snubs, however, lay in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut “tick, tick…BOOM!” missing out on the Best Picture race. While I personally would’ve placed the film above “Don’t Look Up” — a wildly divisive satire which was reviewed by critic Gianna Kelley for The Standard — or the fairly straightforward biopic “King Richard,” I don’t feel that the one omission detracts from the strong lineup.
If I picked the lineup: “Dune,” “Drive My Car,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Mass,” “Nine Days,” “Parallel Mothers,” “Pig,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Spencer” and “West Side Story”
Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”), Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”), Ryusuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”) and Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)
Who was nominated:
While he didn’t start the award season as a clear favorite, the Academy made a stellar choice in nominating Ryusuke Hamaguchi for the direction of his meditative, grief-filled film “Drive My Car.” Jane Campion’s nomination for her restrained direction of “The Power of the Dog” marks the first time in the history of the Academy Awards that a woman has been nominated twice for Best Director, following a 1994 nomination for her work on “The Piano.” Far from phoning it in, I’m glad to see Steven Spielberg get recognized for one of his best movies in decades and one of the most aesthetically thrilling movies of the year, “West Side Story.” Though my answer changes by the hour, I’d cast my vote for one of these three, and I predict Campion to take the prize.
Who was left out:
Denis Villeneuve’s omission from the Best Director lineup provided one of the biggest upsets of the list. Beyond Villeneuve’s direction of “Dune” being an impressively precise juggling act in its own right, it’s hard to believe statistically that the film’s 10 nominations — the second most of any movie this year — didn’t warrant Villeneuve a spot on the list. One possible explanation comes from the film’s billing as “Dune: Part One,” with the Academy waiting to recognize Villeneuve’s achievement until the second half releases in 2023.
If I picked the lineup: Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”), Julia Ducournau (“Titane”), Pablo Larraín (“Spencer”), Steven Spielberg ("West Side Story”) and Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”)
Best Actress: Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”), Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) and Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)
Who was nominated:
As someone who has championed Kristen Stewart’s nomination in “Spencer” since the day I saw it, I loved seeing her secure a nomination after missing in other award ceremonies. While the Oscars often recognize biopic performances, I always appreciate seeing performances such as Stewart’s that transcend well-done imitation. Stewart would easily be my vote out of the five, though I was thrilled to see Cruz get a nomination for her exceptional performance in “Parallel Mothers.”
I can’t say that I dislike anyone in the category, though I strongly prefer Cruz and Stewart’s work to the biopic performances of Kidman and Chastain, with Colman’s work in “The Lost Daughter” landing in the middle of the five. With none of the five nominees represented at the British Academy Film Awards — a major precursor award show — any of them has an equal chance of taking the gold on Oscar Sunday. As a “Spencer” ride or die, I’ll hold out hope for a Stewart win until I’m proven wrong.
Who was left out:
In a crowded race for Best Actress this season, surprising misses were inevitable. Alana Haim turns in exceptional work as the lead of Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza,” and I expected to see her on the list. Rachel Zegler, coming off a Golden Globes win for her first onscreen credit, seemed like a possible — and deserving — nominee for her performance as “West Side Story’s” Maria.
The biggest upset of the group, however, came from Lady Gaga not being one of the five nominees for her role in “House of Gucci.” While I wasn’t a big fan of her performance, Gaga received multiple nominations in other award shows for her work as Patrizia Reggiani and seemed like the clearest shoe-in of the bunch. This omission compared to performances such as Cruz’s and Stewart’s show that in the Academy Awards, it truly isn’t over until it’s over.
If I picked the lineup: Jodie Comer (“The Last Duel”), Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”), Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”), Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) and Tessa Thompson (“Passing”)
Best Actor: Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”), Andrew Garfield (“tick, tick…BOOM!”), Will Smith (“King Richard”) and Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)
Who was nominated:
With no big surprises, the Best Actor race boasts several strong contenders. Denzel Washington’s turn as Macbeth is an interesting take on the iconic character, and Benedict Cumberbatch’s layered performance in “The Power of the Dog” is one of my favorites of the year. The momentum of Will Smith’s Richard Williams will be hard to beat, and deservedly so – the actor’s third nomination is his best work in years.
Though I predict Smith as the likely winner, I would love to see Garfield take home the trophy for his dynamic, energetic portrayal of “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson. Perhaps the story of Garfield’s incredible year with “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “tick, tick…BOOM!” will carry him past the finish line.
Who was left out:
Compared to Best Actress, the Best Actor category went pretty much as expected. It seemed possible that Bardem could lose out to Leonardo DiCaprio’s work in “Don’t Look Up.” Given the amount of nominations the movie received, it’s unfortunate that Hidetoshi Nishijima didn’t get the same recognition for his job as “Drive My Car’s” lead.
If I picked the lineup: Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”), Nicolas Cage (“Pig”), Winston Duke (“Nine Days”), Andrew Garfield (“tick, tick…BOOM!”) and Hidetoshi Nishijima (“Drive My Car”)
Best Supporting Actress: Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”), Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”), Judi Dench (“Belfast”), Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”) and Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)
Who was nominated:
Best Supporting Actress normally holds one of the ceremony’s best lineups, and this year was no different. Dunst and Ellis, both first-time nominees, turn in terrific work deservedly recognized alongside the two frontrunners of the Best Actor race. Though I wouldn’t put her in my personal top five, Jessie Buckley getting recognized for her work as the younger version of Olivia Colman’s character in “The Lost Daughter” was great to see. Buckley continues to be one of the most interesting rising actors today, and I’d call her performance in the film almost equal to Colman’s.
That being said, Supporting Actress is really Ariana DeBose’s to lose for her impactful work as “West Side Story’s” Anita. Were DeBose to win, she would become the second person to win an Academy Award for the role following Rita Moreno’s win in 1962.
Who was left out:
While Caitriona Balfe gave perhaps my favorite performance of “Belfast,” Judi Dench shockingly took a Best Actress nomination slot instead of one of the category frontrunners. Dench’s nomination for a performance that, while far from bad, doesn’t nearly capture the emotional pathos of Balfe’s, led me to wonder if Dench’s deserved popularity in the industry helped her get the spot over the relative newcomer.
Another massive upset came with Ruth Negga’s miss for her subtle work in Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut “Passing,” another performance I would consider one of the category’s best of the year.
If I picked the lineup: Ann Dowd (“Mass”), Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”), Kathryn Hunter (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”), Ruth Negga (“Passing”) and Martha Plimpton (“Mass”)
Best Supporting Actor: Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”), Troy Kotsur (“CODA”), J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”), Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)
Who was nominated:
Of all the people who got a nomination, J.K. Simmons confounds me the most. I adore Simmons as an actor, but his performance in “Being the Ricardos” is fairly standard work that never even landed on my radar as a potential nominee.
After years of being one of my favorite supporting players, I’m glad to see Plemons finally get recognized for his work — especially the same year as his life — and scene-partner Kirsten Dunst’s first nomination.
Of all the performances in this category, none has stuck with me as much as Troy Kotsur’s funny, emotional role as the patriarch in coming-of-age story “CODA,” and I hope to see him get the gold.
Who was left out:
While I expected to see either Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”) or Bradley Cooper (“Licorice Pizza”) in the Best Supporting Actor lineup, Simmons’s nab meant both missed out. Of the two, I would’ve liked to see Cooper get the spot for his exceptional work in a brief, comedic role — two things I want to see recognized more at the Academy Awards.
I also wished Mike Faist would sneak in for his breakout role in “West Side Story,” perhaps my favorite performance in the movie. Thankfully, Jared Leto’s cartoonish, distracting turn as Paolo Gucci in “House of Gucci” didn’t take up one of the spots — a fear I had as the nomination date neared. Though his chances at a nomination were essentially non-existent, David Knell deserves recognition for perhaps the greatest single-scene performance of the year in “Pig.”
If I picked the lineup: Mike Faist (“West Side Story”), JasonIsaacs (“Mass”), David Knell (“Pig”), Troy Kotsur (“CODA”) and Vincent Lindon (“Titane”)
Best Original Screenplay: “Belfast,” “Don’t Look Up,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza” and “The Worst Person in the World”
Who was nominated:
“The Worst Person in the World,” a romantic comedy out of Norway, was the surprise inclusion of the Best Original Screenplay category. Sadly, it’s the only film out of these lists that I have been unable to see since it has yet to come to the Midwest.
While I only dislike “Don’t Look Up” out of the list, I can’t say that I’m crazy about any of the screenplays nominated here. Of the bunch, my vote easily goes to “Licorice Pizza” for Paul Thomas Anderson’s comedy full of complex characters that shies away from easy answers.
Who was left out:
With Aaron Sorkin behind the helm, I had expected “Being the Ricardos” to pick up one of the five nominations in the Best Original Screenplay category. I have issues with some of that movie’s script myself, but I can’t deny the charm of some of the witty dialogue Sorkin has become famous for. Personally, I feel that there are more inspired choices out there than some of the screenplays included on this list, but the category overall went mostly as expected.
If I picked the lineup: “The French Dispatch,” “A Hero,” “Mass,” “Nine Days” and “Shiva Baby”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “CODA,” “Drive My Car,” “Dune,” “The Lost Daughter” and “The Power of the Dog”
Who was nominated:
In contrast to the Best Original Screenplay category, I am happy to see the best adapted screenplay nominees recognized.
“Drive My Car” continues to show up in the major categories, here gaining a nomination for the adaptation of its patient character study from the short story collection “Men Without Women.” With its dominance in the nomination list as a whole, I expect “The Power of the Dog” to win the trophy for another in-depth character piece, this one adapted from Thomas Savage’s novel of the same name. I welcome a win from either of these two screenplays, but I also have to acknowledge the proficiency of “Dune’s” adaptation, streamlining a complicated narrative in a way that proved thrilling and accessible.
Who was left out:
I wouldn’t call Best Adapted Screenplay a shocking category by any means, but Spielberg’s collaborator Tony Kushner’s work on adapting “West Side Story” from the stage show and previous film seemed like a likely candidate.
A nomination seemed unlikely to say the least, but this would have been a good category to recognize Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” for its tremendously layered narrative or David Lowery’s “The Green Knight” for its engrossing take on an Arthurian fable.
If I picked the lineup: “Drive My Car,” “Dune,” “The Green Knight,” “The Last Duel” and “The Power of the Dog”
The Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 27. The event will air on NBC at 7 p.m.
