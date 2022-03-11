Corporations such as Apple, Disney, Shell and more are pulling their products from shelves in Russia as a result of their invasion of Ukraine.
Apple
Apple released a statement on March 1 regarding their stance on the matter:
“We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence,” the statement said. “We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis and doing all we can to support our teams in the region.”
With this announcement, Apple said they have paused all exports to the sales channel in that area, as well as removing apps such as RT News and Sputnik News from the App Store. Citizens will also not be able to look at live traffic incidents on Apple Maps as a precautionary measure for Ukraine.
At this time, Apple has not made it clear how long this will last. The company said, “We will continue to evaluate the situation and are in communications with relevant governments on the actions we are taking. We join all those around the world who are calling for peace.”
Disney
David Jefferson, corporate communications for Disney, also released a statement on Feb. 28 regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine:
“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar. We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.”
Like Apple, it is unclear when Disney will resume services.
Shell
Ben van Beurden, Shell’s chief executive officer, said on Feb. 28, “We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression which threatens European security.”
“Our decision to exit is one we take with conviction,” said van Beurden. “We cannot – and we will not – stand by. Our immediate focus is the safety of our people in Ukraine and supporting our people in Russia. In discussion with governments around the world, we will also work through the detailed business implications, including the importance of secure energy supplies to Europe and other markets, in compliance with relevant sanctions.”
Shell said that they expect the decision to exit joint ventures with Gazprom will impact the book value of Shell’s Russian assets and lead to impairments. Gazprom is a Russian-owned energy corporation.
Along with Shell's individual actions, according to The White House, as of March 8th, President Joe Biden banned the import of Russian oil, natural gas and coal to the United States through an executive order.
As the situation continues to change each day, more corporations such as General Motors, Warner Bros. and Adidas have pulled their services. Many of these corporations are working with humanitarian organizations to provide assistance to those in Ukraine.
