Monday, March 21 kicked off the 11th annual week-long Queen City Shout Festival, celebrating art, film and music in Springfield.
According to the Queen City Shout Festival's website, the festival was hosted across many venues in Springfield, including Springfield Brewing Company’s The Cellar, Lindberg’s, Hold Fast, Ruthie’s, Mother’s, The Timbre, White River and The Royal. This year’s festival celebrated what makes Springfield unique in the music and art scenes. Proceeds from the event supported poverty relief in the Ozarks. The Festival has partnered with Community Partnership of the Ozarks, Isabel’s House, The Kitchen, Inc., Great Circle, Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation and Harmony House.
Monday kicked off the festival SBC’s The Cellar with a performance by The Meanwhile, followed by a SATO 48 film exhibition and a live panel discussion with the filmmakers. The Creamery Art Center partnered with the Springfield Regional Arts Council, opening the “With Every Fiber” exhibition to the public and a performance by Lyal Strickland.
On Tuesday, The Moxie Cinema hosted a screening of the documentary “Delivering Hope.” According to the film's Facebook page, it was directed by Jordan Orsak and focuses on Kevin Kline, who became the first person to run the northernmost 300 miles of Alaska’s Dalton Highway to raise awareness for pediatric cancer. A panel discussion with the filmmakers followed the screening.
Wednesday’s events included a screening of Missouri State University student films at the Creamery Art Center. Featured films included “Agnes,” written and directed by Julia Rhea; “Baby Shoes, Never Worn,” written and directed by Ellora Bultema; “Castleway Road,” written and directed by Jamie Hamill; “Food is Medicine,” directed by Lija Fonner; “From One Dreamer to Another,” directed by Joshua Stipp; “Overload,” written and directed by Trenton Yeary; “Palindrome,” written and directed by Jacob T. Martin; “Practice Run,” written and directed by Emily Montgomery; “Serpent,” written and directed by Autumn Girgin; “A Single Spark,” written and directed by Chaela Carter, Sabrina Merrill, and Anna Russell and “Zhory’s Coffee Shop,” written by Alyssa Vandegrift and Olivia Van Berkum and directed by Vandegrift. The films encompassed the mediums of both live-action and animation and ranged in genre from fictional stories to documentaries.
At SBC’s The Cellar, a concert performance by Dallas Jones was hosted, followed by a screening of the documentary “Center of Nowhere,” directed by Dave Hoekstra. The film showcases the history and cultural influences surrounding the music scene in Springfield, Missouri. It also discusses how Springfield has impacted music across the world, despite often being overlooked. Following the film was a live panel discussion with Hoekstra and many local musicians, including D. Clinton Thompson, Molly Healey, Abbey Waterworth, Mark Barger, Justin Larkin and Eddie Gumucio, the organizer of the Queen City Shout Festival. The panel discussed their own music influences, the current music scene in Springfield, and the importance of supporting local musicians alongside a discussion of the documentary.
“Springfield’s sound has an honesty and truth to it,” Hoekstra said. “No matter the genre, its current music is straightforward and true.”
Thursday kicked off the festival’s Music Showcase. Lasting through Sunday, over 100 bands performed across various locations around Springfield. Artists featured were both regional and local, performing in multiple music genres.
Thursday also marked the start of the festival’s Art Showcase. Garrett Melby and three other artists created art live at SBC’s The Cellar, Mother’s, Hold Fast and Tie & Timber.
