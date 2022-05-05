The Springfield Art Museum revealed their exhibition of “Yoko Ono: Mend Piece” on Monday, April 4.
Yoko Ono’s “Mend Piece” is a participatory exhibit where patrons take pieces of broken saucers and cups and reconstruct them with everyday materials.
“Participants are asked to mend the fragments together using common household items: twine, glue, scissors and tape,” said the Springfield Art Museum in a press release regarding the exhibition. “The resulting works are displayed on nearby shelves, evidence of the power of collective action.”
Sarah Buhr, the Curator of Art at the Springfield Art Museum, said, “It’s really exciting because it kind of shows what we can do as the largest arts organization in Southwest Missouri.”
Buhr said that “Yoko Ono: Mend Piece” is the first indoors large-scale participatory exhibition that the Springfield Art Museum has featured.
“It’s also just been really satisfying and important to us to have a participatory exhibition,” said Buhr. “We’ve had lots of visitors over the years ask for hands-on components for something participatory, and this fits the bill for that in a beautiful way.”
Buhr said that she and her team reset the exhibit’s table every morning. They also only pull pieces from the shelves to prevent overcrowding.
Buhr also said what the plans were for the pieces once the exhibit closes.
“Per Yoko Ono’s studio’s instructions, we have to pick five pieces to save and ship to the Yoko Ono archives,” according to Buhr. “The rest are just recycled and disappear. And we will have to throw away what we cannot recycle.”
“Yoko Ono: Mend Piece” closes on July 10. The exhibit is located in the Eldredge Gallery of the Springfield Art Museum at 1111 East Brookside Drive Springfield, MO 65807. More details are available on the SAM website.
