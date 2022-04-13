On April 1-3 Ozark Empire Fairgrounds & Event Center hosted the Springfield Show-Me Gourd Art festival after the event was canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Merril McHenry, gourd artist of the year in 2019, said gourd art is art that involves using a gourd as a base. The gourd can be cut, painted, dyed, polished or burned in a variety of ways. He described it as using a gourd as a three-dimensional canvas similar to pumpkin carving.
McHenry said that competition technique categories include leaf carving, chip carving and painting. Other general categories include vases, bowls, ornaments and sculpture.
The event lasted three days starting on April 1 with workshops opening, and the later half of the festival open to the public.
In addition to the art gallery attendees could walk through, there was a gourd auction and several vendors selling gourds.
