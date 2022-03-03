Missouri State has not made it to Sunday in quite awhile.
The last time the Bears got to the Missouri Valley Conference title game was 2011, when they were the regular season champions but lost to Indiana State.
This could be the year that changes.
Missouri State secured the MVC’s second seed with a 13-5 record. The record is identical to Drake and Loyola Chicago, but Missouri State held tiebreakers over both schools to put them at the top of its side of the Arch Madness bracket.
The Bears have offensive firepower, led by junior Isiaih Molsey and senior Gaige Prim. Mosley finished second in MVC Player of the Year voting, and Prim was named to the MVC’s first team.
Mosley is averaging 20 points a game, which is 24th in the nation. Dana Ford has said in the past he is okay with any shot Mosley takes, because it has a good chance to go in. He has had big performances against top MVC schools, including a 40-point showing at Loyola in Jan. and a 43-point game against league-winner Northern Iowa a few weeks before.
Prim has shot 57% from the floor this season and has been scoring at a high rate as of late. Most schools will double or triple-team him when he gets the ball in the paint, which has led to games where he draws over 15 fouls. Being a 77% free throw shooter has helped him score when defenses are physical.
Ford said he is prepared to play the duo as much as is required, which could be a lot given Missouri State’s bench is only three players (guards Jaylen Minnett and Isaac Haney and forward Dawson Carper, who plays very limited minutes).
“They don’t have an option (to not play a majority of the game),” Ford said Thursday afternoon. “They’ve got to play close to the whole game. We’re not going to worry about minutes. You just win and play again.”
The bracket also leans in Missouri State’s favor. The Bears’ Friday opponent will be the winner of Valparaiso and Evansville, who play Thursday night in the play-in round. Missouri State is 4-0 against those schools, both of which finished near the bottom of the league. Valparaiso did make a surprise run to the title game in the 2020 tournament, but the current Beacon roster is almost entirely different.
Saturday’s game, if Missouri State wins, will be against either Drake or Southern Illinois. Missouri State is also 4-0 against those two teams. SIU has been on a hot streak as of late, including a blowout of five-seed Bradley a few weeks ago. The Salukis have lost to Drake two times this season by a combined three points, including a 62-60 loss on Feb. 26. Drake will be without starting guard D.J. Wilkins, who tore his ACL in the Feb. 26 game.
Missouri State is comparatively healthy. The only injured player is point guard Demarcus Sharp, who has been out since early January with complications due to stress fractures in his leg. He will not be playing during the tournament. Sophomore guard Lu’Cye Patterson has stepped into the starting role in Sharp’s absence and has a surprising scoring touch.
If Missouri State makes it to the title game on Sunday, it could play any team from the other side of the bracket, which includes the big names of UNI and Loyola Chicago, as well as a Bradley team that historically does well in Arch Madness. The only school MSU does not have a win against in the MVC is Northern Iowa, but it got close with an 85-84 loss in January. Ford said he is confident in the experience of his team.
“We’re an older group,” Ford said. “We only have one freshman, everyone else has already been through it. I think being a veteran group has let this collection of guys keep a pretty even keel. I do know they’ve shown a lot of excitement about getting ready to play.”
MSU’s first game will be at 6 p.m. Friday night in the Enterprise Center in Downtown St. Louis.
Follow Stephen Terrill on Twitter, @stevethe2nd
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.