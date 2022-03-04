Missouri State held on down the stretch to beat Valparaiso 67-58 in the first round of Arch Madness.
To get the game started, back-to-back post ups gave Valpo an early 4-0 lead.Senior center Gaige Prim got to his signature spot in the post, was fouled, and converted the and-1 play.
Both teams played aggressively on the defensive end. A steal from junior guard Isiaih Mosley led to a layup from junior forward Donovan Clay.
A jump shot from Clay gave the Bears a one-point lead and a midrange jumper from Prim increased the lead to 16-13.
Both teams went on a scoring drought as neither could get anything to fall credit to their defense. A layup from sophomore guard Lu’Cye Patterson ended the drought as the Bears held a five-point lead.
Senior guard Jaylen Minnett, who had been red hot coming into the tournament, struggled to knock his shots down despite having good looks on the floor.
Followed by two three pointers and a dunk, Clay put the Bears up by eight. Missouri States defense forced a shot clock violation going into halftime, as the Bears led Valpo 35-28. Clay led all scorers with 17 points followed by Mosley and Prim with seven points apiece.
To get the second half started, an Isiaih Mosley jumper, Prim block, and Patterson mid-ranger shot put the Bears up to an 11-point lead that led to an early Valpo timeout.
Missouri State’s offense seemed to slow down following the run as they went of a two-minute scoring drought. Multiple turnovers and missed shots led to Valpo fast breaks and it cracked the lead down to five.
An and-1 followed by a layup from Prim got Missouri State going again. This gave the Bears an energy jump on both ends of the floor as the defense caused their second shot clock violation. Missouri State held a 52-43 lead at that point.
Minnett got going in the second half for his first three of the game. A three from Mosley put the Bears up 62-48.
Valpo cut the lead back to six on another scoring drought from Missouri State. Valpo continued to chop down on the Bears. Patterson with an and-1 got Missouri State going again, as the Bears led 67-58 with under two minutes to go.
Missouri State finished strong as they defeated Valparaiso 67-58 and advanced to the Arch Madness Semifinals. Mosley finished with 18 points, followed by Clay’s 17 points, and Prim’s 16 points to go along with 17 boards.
“Great win for our guys.” Said head coach Dana Ford in a post-game conference. “Defensively I felt like that was one of our better games.”
Valpo’s Kobe King came into this game with a season average of 14 points per game, but Missouri State held him to only five.
The Bears will face the winner of the Southern Illinois and Drake matchup Saturday, March 5th at 5 p.m in St. Louis.
Follow Nicole Walker on Twitter, @NicoleDanaeWal1
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.