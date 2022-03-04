After defeating Evansville, Valpo and Missouri State will face off in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness Tournament.
Valpo comes into Friday’s matchup off an 81-59 victory over the Aces. In the first half Valpo shot 60% from the field and 63.3% from three. The Beacons bench outscored Evansville 22-1, and the 22-point margin is tied for Valpo’s largest in an Arch Madness game since joining the league.
Walk-on freshman Preston Ruedinger put up a career high 12 points on three 3-pointers. The team's highest scoring players, Kobe King and Sheldon Edwards, scored 18 points with Edwards providing a boost off the bench.
For the Bears junior guard Isiaih Mosley leads the Bears in scoring with 20 points per game followed by senior center Gaige Prim with 16.3. The two were named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference first team. Senior guard Jaylen Minnett, who averages nine, was named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Bench Team.
Valpo’s Ben Krikke was named to the MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team and Thomas Kithier on the MVC Scholar-Athlete Second Team. Krikke averages 14.4 points per game, Kithier averages 9.8. Kobe King’s scoring average is tied with Krikke, as he also averages 14.4 to go along with 4.5 rebounds.
The Bears previously faced Valpo earlier this season winning the regular season series 2-0. This matchup marks the fourth time in five years the Bears and the Beacons have faced off against each other in the MVC tournament. The game tips off Friday March 4th at 6 p.m. in St. Louis. The game will air on the MVC TV Network.
