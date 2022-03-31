After 10 days of searching, the Lady Bears have named Beth Cunningham as the next head coach for the program.
Cunningham has over 20 years of coaching experience at the Division I level, including most recently as an assistant at Duke.
When Cunningham was in high school in 1993, former Lady Bear head coach Cheryl Burnett tried to recruit her, but she decided to play for Notre Dame until ‘97, graduating from the program as the all-time leading scorer and set or tied 28 school records.
Before becoming a coach, Cunningham had a brief stint of a professional basketball career where she played two seasons in the American Basketball League with the Richmond/Philadelphia Rage and one season in the WNBA with the Washington Mystics.
Her time at Duke means Cunningham already has a connection with a player on the Lady Bears’ roster — sophomore forward Jennifer Ezeh transferred to MSU from Duke for the 21-22 season. Ezeh and Cunningham know one another and Cunningham expressed her love for Ezeh and mentioned that she was a great person.
Prior to her time at Duke, she spent eight years as an associate head coach at Notre Dame under Hall of Fame head coach Muffet McGraw.
During those eight seasons, Cunningham was a part of the coaching staff that had a 244-19 record, seven consecutive over 30-win seasons, six conference wins (one Big East, five Atlantic Coast), five NCAA Final Four appearances and winning the tournament in 2018. In 2019, Notre Dame was the tournament runner up but held the No. 1 scoring offense in the country with 88.6 points per game.
She began her coaching career at Virginia Commonwealth University where she later became the all-time leader in women’s basketball coaching wins with a 167-115 record. A former WNBA player herself, Cunningham coached three WNBA picks as well as two All-Americans.
While at VCU, a familiar face worked under Cunningham. Outgoing Lady Bears coach Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton spent her first two seasons (2007-09) under Cunningham as a graduate assistant.In their short time together, VCU made their first NCAA tournament appearance in 2009 but fell to Rutgers in the Round of 64.
Missouri State University President Clif Smart and Athletic Director Kyle Moats flew out to North Carolina this past weekend to interview and meet with Cunningham and offered her the position before flying back to Springfield.
This week, Cunningham flew out to Springfield to view the city, campus and facilities and Wednesday night accepted the head coach position for the team and spoke with the players.
Cunningham said the initial meeting that the team went great and it was something she had truly been looking forward to.
Before accepting the position, Cunningham spoke with former Lady Bear head coaches Kellie Harper and Mox to make sure that Missouri State is the place for her.
“They said nothing but great things,” Cunningham said. “I have a great relationship with both of them so I really value what they have to say.”
Cunningham also said that the support of Smart and Moats was another factor in what made her feel like this is her new home.
“It's truly an honor to lead this program,” Cunningham said. “I appreciate the support and I look forward to pursuing excellence.”
