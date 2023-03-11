The Missouri State Lady Bears earned their first round win in the Missouri Valley Conference Championships against Bradley University on March 9, with a final score of 71-53.
In the first quarter, the Lady Bears were up by a big lead of 22-11. Sophomore forwards Kennedy Taylor and Indya Green made the most field goals in the first quarter, with four and six points, respectively.
In the second quarter, the Braves made attempts to come back, but the Lady Bears pulled through to maintain the momentum and keep the Braves from scoring.
The Braves made an additional nine points, but the Lady Bears made an additional 14 points, maintaining their lead with a score of 36-20.
During the third quarter, the Lady Bears continued to stay consistent and dominate the paint. The Lady Bears scored 20 points in the third quarter. Taylor and Masogayo worked together on the paint with a defensive rebound from Taylor to allow Masogayo to drive and make a layup with 1:32 left in the third quarter. The Lady Bears were still on top with a score of 56-32.
As the final quarter started, the Lady Bears were strong with Taylor making the first layup with an assist from senior guard Aniya Thomas.
In less than a minute, Delarue made her third 3-pointer of the game, making the score 61-34.
With the remaining time, the Lady Bears continued to score back-to-back.
To end the game, freshman guard Jaiden Bryant made a 3-pointer with an assist from junior guard Paige Rocca, landing the Lady Bears a 71-53 win.
Masogayo and Taylor made themselves known after their win against Bradley – Masogayo making 19 points and Taylor making 16, along with Delarue making three 3-pointers.
During the quarterfinal game on March 10, the Lady Bears were unable to overtake the Drake bulldogs, ultimately ending their season.
In regular season play, the Lady Bears split their series with Drake – both teams winning on their respective home courts.
Thomas had the first 3-pointer of the game and both teams had strong starts to the game. Missouri State went on a six-point run – fueled by two baskets from Rocca and a jumper from senior guard Sydney Wilson – to establish an 11-5 lead.
With 3:15 left in the first half, six straight points from Wilson, Thomas and Delarue pushed the Lady Bear lead to a game-high 11 points.
Drake immediately countered with a run of their own, making back-to-back 3-pointers to make the score 35-33 at the half.
The third quarter was a fight to the finish, with both teams heading into the final 10 minutes tied at 47. The Lady Bears began to pull ahead, going on a 8-0 run. Drake wasn’t ready to go down and found a way to battle back, taking the final lead and ending Missouri State's season, 70-73.
The Lady Bears ended their season ranked first in the Missouri Valley Conference and eighth nationally with 16.1 offensive rebounds per game.
Three Lady Bears were awarded post-season honors.
Freshman Jade Masogayo took home MVC Freshman of the Year, marking the first time a Lady Bear has won this honor in 13 years. In conference play, Masogayo averaged 9.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 54% from the field.
Fifth-year senior transfer Aniya Thomas received three conference honors, as she was named to the All-MVC second team and to the MVC All-Defensive and All-Newcomer teams.
Thomas was the leading scorer for the Lady Bears in conference action, averaging 16.5 ppg, 2.1 steals per game and 4.2 assists per game. These statlines also earned her MVC Newcomer of the Week twice.
Sophomore and first year Lady Bear, Kennedy Taylor, rounds out the conference honors, being named to the All-MVC third team and MVC All-Newcomer Team.
Taylor averaged 13 ppg and led the team in rebounds with 9.2 pg. This season, she tied the league lead by being named MVC Newcomer of the Week four times.
The Lady Bears are graduating only two players, but this means two starting positions are set to open. After the talent that was displayed this season by many new and returning players, it’s hard to say who will have the opportunity to step up.
A lot can happen in 7 months.
