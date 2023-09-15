Tom Winkler’s first game as head coach of the Ice Bears ended in a 4-2 loss against Illinois State Redbirds.
The Missouri State Ice Bears dominated offensively in the 1st period, out-shooting the Redbirds 13-8. The majority of the first period was spent in the Ice Bears’ offensive zone.
During the second half of the 1st period, forward Matthew Mcgowan left due to a possible lower body injury and did not return for the rest of the game.
The 1st period for the Ice Bears was marked by instinctive defensive play, and the rest was clean hockey. Forward Jared Bratton blocked multiple Redbird pass attempts along with his impact on the offensive side of the ice.
At the end of the 1st period, the score was 0-0. The Ice Bears headed into the 2nd period with 12 seconds left on a power play.
The Redbirds made the first goal 1:52 into the 2nd period, leading the game 1-0.
The Ice Bears fought back hard and were rewarded with a power play goal 8:56 minutes into the 2nd. The goal was made by defenseman Derek Cagle who was assisted by forwards William Baginski and Jared Bratton.
16:52 into the 2nd period, the Ice Bears took the lead with a goal by forward Sean Hofstetter, assisted by forward Hunter Bulger.
The 2nd period came to a close with the Ice Bears ahead, 2-1. MSU led not just on the score sheet, but on shots as well, leading 26-16.
The 3rd period was a rough start for the Ice Bears. They lacked pressure in the defensive zone and held no offensive zone time. The Redbirds began catching up on total shots of the night. 6:27 into the 3rd period, the shots on goal were 27-24, Ice Bears.
14:27 into the 3rd period, the Redbirds tied the game with a quick shot into the net. In just 36 seconds of the last goal, the Redbirds took the lead with another quick goal, 3-2.
The Redbirds had all of the momentum for the remainder of the game. In a last minute effort, Winkler pulled goalie Matt Griffin from the net to get the extra attacker on the ice. Unfortunately, with just over a minute remaining, the Redbirds scored an empty netter to pull even further ahead and end the Ice Bears’ first match with a loss, 4-2.
Despite the loss, the Ice Bears played clean hockey with no penalties for the night.
These two teams face off again on Sept. 16 at 6:00 p.m. at Jordan Valley Ice Park.
