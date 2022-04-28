Something looming over Missouri State basketball has finally happened -- Isiaih Mosley is in the transfer portal.
First reported by ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony, Mosley will enter the portal while still in the NBA Draft process. Mosley can still return to college since he has not hired an agent yet.
Mosley leaped onto the scene his sophomore year when he averaged 19.8 points per game and was named First-Team All-Missouri Valley Conference.
This past season he averaged 20.4 points per game and finished second in Missouri Valley Conference most-valuable player voting. That award went to Northern Iowa's AJ Green, who has also transferred.
Mosley will have no shortage of teams recruiting him. He will likely get offers from a lot of top-performing schools if he elects to return to college basketball.
Mosley came to Missouri State from Rock Bridge High School in Columbia, Missouri. Fellow teammate Ja'Monta Black came to MSU too, but he transferred to Northwestern State earlier in the week.
Mosley is the headliner in a group of MSU players leaving the university, a list that includes senior point guard Demarcus Sharp, Black, senior forward Nic Tata, junior point guard Lu'Cye Patterson, sophomore guard Isaac Haney and several more players who did not see playing time this year.
Follow Stephen Terrill on Twitter, @stevethe2nd
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.