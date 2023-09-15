In the company of a vocal student section and Missouri State University President Clif Smart, the men’s soccer Bears won their home opener against non-conference Virginia Commonwealth University Rams, 1-0.
The now-15th ranked Missouri State Bears played offense throughout the game, with five shots made in the first 17 minutes by junior forward James Jennings, junior defender Daniel Shabani, senior midfielder Jack Denton and senior forward Jesus Barea. Two of those shots were saved back-to-back by VCU redshirt sophomore goalkeeper John Ermini.
Ermini played a significant role in VCU’s skilled defending against the Bears. He saved another shot from Barea 25 minutes after kickoff, but just a minute later, Barea scored the one and only goal the Allison South Stadium would see that night, putting the Bears up 1-0.
In the 34th minute, senior defender Javier Martin Gil made a foul which was called as a yellow card.
The first half ended with a free kick for the Bears after a foul made by the Rams’ sophomore forward Jean-Claude Bile.
The second half began with another yellow card, this time to VCU’s sophomore midfielder Andres Rodiguez in the 52nd minute.
The Bears continued making shots and taking corner kicks until nearly 73 minutes after kickoff when the Rams made their first and only shot against MSU. Sophomore midfielder Moussa Ndiaye sent the ball traveling on goal down the bottom center, where it ultimately would be stopped by MSU’s senior goalkeeper Harry Townsend.
Even with the dramatic difference between the shots taken by the teams, the Bears kept looking for the insurance goal and giving VCU’s Ermini more to save, like an 80th minute shot by Barea and one in the final minute of play by Jennings.
The shot by Jennings was a moment worth standing for. He gained possession and ran far across the pitch, staring down Ermini one-on-one, and though he could not send it past the goal-line, the Bears took the home opener, 1-0.
Jordan Valentine, assistant coach for the Bears, said of the team, “We created a ton of chances … we gave VCU nothing tonight and were very disciplined on the other side of the ball.”
Valentine said an objective the Bears will be working on is simply finding the back of the net more often as they move into Missouri Valley Conference play next week.
“We’ve had a good test with our non-conference schedule, and we feel it was starting to prepare us for the MVC, and the MVC’s been really strong so far to start this season,” Valentine said.
Men’s soccer plays their first game of conference play on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Northern Illinois University, then they will be home again to play Belmont on Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.
