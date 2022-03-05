It didn’t play out exactly like it did last year, but it was close.
A Drake player drives the lane with only a few seconds to go in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament semifinals. Last year, Joseph Yesufu made a layup and the Bulldogs won 71-69. This year, Tucker DeVries was fouled on his way up and made both free throws. Drake won 79-78 in overtime.
With the loss, Missouri State has now lost in the semifinal round three years in a row. This was a year many people believed the Bears could contend for a title. While the Bears did contend, they failed to get that coveted spot in Sunday's championship game — a feat MSU last achieved in 2011.
“Obviously a tough loss for our guys,” head coach Dana Ford said. “I thought they battled hard.”
DeVries ends what was one of MSU’s best seasons in recent memory. MSU finished with a record of 23-10. The last time the Bears won 20 games was 2013-14 under Paul Lusk, and the last 20+ win season was the 26-9 2010-11 season under Cuonzo Martin.
Throughout the year it was apparent how well the team functioned relationally off the court. Numerous times during the season players mentioned how much they loved playing with each other. Ford said he loved coaching the group.
“We’ve got some great kids, and they come from good families,” Ford said. “Early in this year I learned that I was okay losing a game with them. That really caused for me to love them. They’ve gone through some adversity this year and really battled through. They really became a team near the end of the year and played some good basketball.”
Missouri State will lose two players to graduation. Gaige Prim has been an offensive pillar for the Bears for three years now, and this year he played the villain role in the MVC with an intense attitude. He finishes No. 13 all time in career scoring with Missouri State with 1324 points in three seasons.
Jaylen Minnett transferred to Missouri State as a graduate transfer over the summer, and his year almost mirrored the year junior guard Ja’Monta Black had. Both of them were highly-touted three-point shooters, and lived up to the billing for most of the season. They ended the season shooting 38% or higher, but were streaky down the stretch, going 2-12 in the tournament.
The biggest question for Missouri State will be the future of Isiaih Mosley. The junior guard led the Bears in scoring with almost 20 points per game and has been named to the MVC’s first team for two seasons in a row. In the world where players transfer frequently he could opt to go to a bigger school. He is also starting to appear on NBA draft boards, so he also has the option of trying to start his professional career.
Mosley declined to speak on his future, saying he’s made no decision yet.
“I’m just looking forward to seeing if we’ll be in the NIT or whatever the decision is. I’ll make that decision when it’s time.”
Next year Missouri State will also have somewhat of a question in the post. The other two forwards on the roster, Dawson Carper and Nic Tata, have gotten limited minutes, with Tata only playing 154 minutes total this season. Donovan Clay has the height to fill in to that spot, but his skills have been utilized at the guard spot both at MSU and Valparaiso before. Ford has historically been aggressive in the transfer portal, so there is a chance the void could be filled that way.
MSU players Demarcus Sharp and Dawson Carper are seniors, but could opt to take the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA due to COVID-19 last year. Players like Lu’Cye Patterson, Clay, Isaac Haney and Black will likely return unless they decide to transfer.
Regardless, Missouri State’s chances to play in March Madness are gone. There is a possibility of playing in the National Invitational Tournament, but that is undecided.
The next scheduled game for the Bears is in November.
