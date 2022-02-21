Missouri State Baseball is 2-1 after the first series of the 2022 season after trouncing Central Arkansas in the last two games of the series.
MSU struggled to generate runs in the first game against UCA, but the same couldn’t be said for the next two games. MSU lost 7-4 on Friday, then went on to outscore UCA 30-4 on Saturday and Sunday.
Senior second baseman Mason Hull finished the weekend with a .462 batting average, a 1.308 slugging percentage, three home runs, 10 runs batted in and was named the Missouri Valley Conference player of the week.
Hull’s monster weekend propelled him to the top of the national ranks in home runs (2nd) and RBIs (3rd). Hull has serious pop and power in his swing that can help the Bears be a dominant offensive force as the season continues.
Hull was dominant, but he wasn’t the only Bear hammering balls in the opening weekend.
Redshirt freshman outfielder Spencer Nivens took full advantage of being put in the three-hole for the first series of the season. He came away from the series leading the team in hits (8), batting average (.615) and on-base percentage (.647).
Nivens' best game of the series came in the last game. He went 4-4 from the plate and drove in six runners, two on a two-run homer in the seventh inning.
Hull and Nivens were the most impressive Bears this weekend, but several others contributed to the dominant wins.
Four Bears finished the weekend hitting .400 or higher, and only three Bears finished the weekend without multiple RBIs.
The Bears travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma to take on Oral Roberts on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. and then are off to Arlington, Texas for a series against Cal-Poly that begins on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m.
