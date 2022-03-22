Missouri State basketball appears to be losing two of its guards to the transfer portal.
Senior guard Demarcus Sharp and junior guard Ja'Monta Black both announced on Twitter they have entered the portal Tuesday morning.
Missouri State G Demarcus Sharp has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/qpPrMKNk24— Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 22, 2022
Missouri State G Ja'Monta Black has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/ttkfUjnsWs— Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 22, 2022
Both tweets from the Verbal Commits account were retweeted by their respective players.
Demarcus Sharp transferred to Missouri State before the 2020-21 season after playing at the junior college level. He was the Bears' starting point guard for that season, as well as the start of the 2021-22 season before missing most of the Missouri Valley Conference schedule with a stress fracture in his leg.
Black has been with Missouri State since his freshman year after playing at Columbia Rock Bridge in high school. He played there with current MSU guard Isiaih Mosley and Kansas guard Dajuan Harris. He was a two-year starter as a shooting guard.
The transfer portal allows players to be contacted by other schools interested in the player. It is possible for the players to return to Missouri State if they so choose. The NCAA has changed transfer rules to allow players to compete with their new schools immediately, as opposed to having to sit out an entire season.
Head coach Dana Ford will now need to find replacements for both Sharp and Black. Sophomore point guard Lu'Cye Patterson took over Sharp's spot after the injury, but there is no immediate answer for a shooting guard.
A question now apparent is the future of Mosley. He is on pace to become of Missouri State's all-time leading scorers and likely play in the NBA. It has been reported by The Jock 96.9's Art Hains that Mosley was offered a $100,000 NIL deal to stay at Missouri State, but with his high school teammate and friend in Black leaving, there could be speculation about Mosley's decision.
Mosley said after the Bear's loss to Drake in Arch Madness he has made no decision about next year, and has not said anything since.
Follow Stephen Terrill on Twitter, @stevethe2nd
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.