It was the last home game for a player that has had a tremendous impact on Missouri State basketball, and another who has made big shots as a graduate transfer.
For Gaige Prim and Jaylen Minnett’s final go around in Springfield, the Bears beat Bradley 83-67.
Prim has been an All-MVC selection the past two years, and will more than likely be a first-team selection this year, if not player of the year. The big man consistently put up double-doubles this season while being double-teamed or triple-teamed.
Head coach Dana Ford said he knows what he has in Prim, but his impact on the program will last beyond his final games.
“We have been very blessed to have Gaige Prim,” Ford said. “It’s hard for me to say, the guy has really helped us build a good foundation for our program. Without him there is just no way we could have done that.”
Here’s how Prim’s final home game played out:
Bradley was right with MSU in the game’s first 10 minutes, with the Braves leading 12-11 at that point. Because it was senior night, Minnett started in place of junior guard Ja’Monta Black, which created a few differences in player rotations early.
Junior guard Isiaih Mosley hit back-to-back threes near the eight-minute mark, which he followed with another three after the media timeout, and a fourth a couple of minutes later. His hot shooting had MSU up 34-22 with 4:33 left in the first half.
The Bears continued to score at that pace to lead 43-33 at halftime.
Mosley had 18 points on 70% shooting, and senior forward Gaige Prim had 11 points after 20 minutes.
Mosley continued his hot shooting coming out of the half, scoring seven before the under-16 media timeout. Bradley had no answer for Mosley — right before the media timeout he made a shot while falling to the ground after having been fouled.
Bradley slowly worked back into the game and ended up trailing by five with just under eight minutes to go before Prim hit a pair of free throws to extend the lead.
Ultimately, Bradley was unable to mount any sort of comeback. With just over two minutes to go, Mosley hit junior guard Donovan Clay for a transition alley-oop dunk to put the Bears up 81-64. The final score ended up being 83-67 Missouri State.
Mosley led all scorers with 33 points. Clay had 17 and Prim had 14 in his final night.
“I thought he was pretty dialed in during walkthrough today,” Ford said of Mosley. “And you know when he makes his first one or two you know it’s probably going to be a good day.”
Missouri State will play its final regular season game Saturday, Feb. 26 at Evansville. After that, it will be time for the Missouri Valley Conference tournament in St. Louis. The seeding will not be determined until all games are finished Saturday, but the standings math guarantees MSU a four-seed or higher at that point.
Follow Stephen Terrill on Twitter, @stevethe2nd
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.