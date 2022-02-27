In their final game of the regular season, the Missouri State Bears (21-9) defeated Evansville (6-22) 88-79.
The Bears and Aces traded threes to start the game, tying it up 5-5. To answer back, junior guard Ja’Monta Black shot a three to give the Bears the lead. A full-court pass to senior center Gaige Prim that led to a layup put Missouri State up 12-5 with 13 minutes remaining.
Fresh off the bench, senior guard Jaylen Minnett came in and knocked down a three, pushing the lead to nine for the Bears. With three minutes to go in the first, the Bears led 32-25. Evansville tried to cut the lead, but at halftime Missouri State led 37-29.
Both teams were draining threes early in the first half. All three Evansville field goals were from behind the arc. Missouri State won the rebounding battle early in the game, 14-8.
Prim led scorers for Missouri State with 10 points followed by junior guard Isiaih Mosley with 7 points and 8 rebounds, and Patterson with 6 points. The Bears shot 40% in the first half and 30.8% from three. Evansville was held to under 30% from the field but shot 35.7% from behind the arc. Both teams were sent to the free throw line 11 times with Missouri State shooting 81.8% and Purple Aces 72.7%.
To start the second half, the Aces cut the lead to four. Free throws from Evansville made it a one possession game. Evansville came out the half playing aggressively, limiting the one-two punch of Prim and Mosley early in the second. At the 14-minute mark, Evansville took the lead on a three, but it did not last long after a three pointer from Black regained the lead for Missouri State.
Prim got to his spot in the post and put the Bears back up by four. With nine minutes left, Prim scored his 20th point of the game as he gave the Bears a two-point lead, but a three from the Aces retook the lead 56-57.
A technical foul was called on Evansville’s Kuhlman which sent the Bears to the free throw line to take the lead once again.
A three pointer from Mosley got him going again and gave him his 14th point of the game. Freshman guard Isaac Haney picked up a big steal that led to a breakaway layup, giving Missouri State a nine-point lead with five minutes to go in the game.
It was a back-and-forth game between the Bears and Aces in the second half, but Missouri State came away with the win, defeating Evansville 88-79.
“They (Evansville) played pretty well in the second half.” said head coach Dana Ford in a post-game radio interview. “But our guys responded well, came down, made some big buckets and just persevered through one.”
Prim led the way with his 15th straight game scoring double figures as he put up 28 points with 7 rebounds. Mosley had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
The Bears wrap up the regular season with a second seed tie, and now they prepare for the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness tournament. Since it was a three-way tie for second place between Missouri State, Drake and Loyola Chicago, and Missouri State went a combined 3-1 against those schools, the Bears receive the second seed. Their game will be at 6 P.M. on March 3 in the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. MSU will play the winner of Valparaiso and Evansville, which play Thursday night.
Follow Nicole Walker on Twitter, @NicoleDanaeWal1
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.