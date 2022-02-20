Missouri State had the chance coming into Sunday to secure a path to win at least a share of the Missouri Valley Conference.
Instead, the Bears were beaten by Northern Iowa 95-75 in a game where they never held a lead. The Panthers were tied with MSU coming into the game, and now have the opportunity to win the MVC.
UNI jumped out to an 8-0 lead less than three minutes into the game, and it was a lead it held on to.
The Panthers’ offense continued to be red hot, answering every Missouri State run with at least one three, several times two. At halftime UNI led 49-33. The Panther’s AJ Green, one of the contenders for the MVC Player of the Year Award, had 13.
Shooting percentages were also lopsided. UNI shot 46.7% from three on 15 attempts, while MSU shot 16.7% on 12 attempts.
The second half looked much like the first. Northern Iowa continued to pour in threes while Missouri State’s offense sputtered. The Bears’ normal leading scorer, Isiaih Mosley, only scored six during the game and was benched with over six minutes to go. he scored 43 the last times the two teams met in Springfield.
Ultimately, Northern Iowa won 95-75.
UNI shot 59%, which is the best a team has shot against MSU all season. AJ Green scored 21 for UNI, and two other Panthers scored 21.
Prim led MSU in scoring with 24, and sophomore guard Lu'Cye Patterson added 18.
"Our offense will never be the problem," head coach Dana Ford said in a postgame radio interview. "We did not defend very well. We scored points, but we weren't in a flow like we have been offensively. You're exactly right, we've got to be a lot better than what we were."
Missouri State still has an opportunity to secure third-place in the Valley with two games left. The Bears play next at home against Bradley on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
