Missouri State fell to Bradley in their first home conference game of the season, 58-40. The Bears faced intense defense from the Braves, as they were held to under 40% shooting from the field. Senior guard Kendle Moore and freshman forward N.J. Benson led all Bears scorers with seven points.
The Bears won the opening tip with junior forward Jonathan Mogbo getting Missouri State on the board with a dunk. An offensive rebound from senior forward Donovan Clay led to a foul, but Clay went 0-2 at the line. Missouri State started the game with a lot of aggression, with all their shot attempts coming in the paint. The Bears got good looks but struggled to make their shots.
Benson gave Missouri State a four-point lead with a tough bucket in the paint while defenders swarmed him. Both teams played excellent defense to start the game, with both teams shooting under 30% from the field.
Bradley was able to get out of the shooting slump first. At the 10-minute mark in the first half, the Braves were up 12-8, and they held the Bears to 3-14 shooting. There was a lot of miscommunication and missed shots from the Bears offense, and Bradley was able to capitalize.
Junior guard/forward James Graham hit a jumper coming out of a Missouri State timeout and got the crowd back into the game, but a 3-pointer from the Braves gave Bradley a 19-10 lead. Every time Missouri State would score, Bradley would answer right back with a bucket of their own.
To end the first half, Bradley led the Bears 26-18. Bradley held Missouri State to 30% from the field and 0-4 from behind the arc. Mogbo led all Bears with five points and four rebounds. The Bears did a good job at not fouling any shooters as Bradley didn’t shoot any free throws in the first half and shot 2-10 from three.
To start the second half, Clay was the first to score for the Bears. Clay played for a limited time in the first due to early foul trouble. Senior guard Bryan Trimble Jr. scored his first bucket of the game with a mid-range jumper. He struggled to get his shot going throughout the first half, starting the game 0-4.
Trimble followed his jumper up with a 3-pointer as the Braves still led the game 36-28 at the 12:50 mark. A steal from Moore cut the lead to nine. Missouri State got good stops and forced multiple turnovers during the opening minutes of the second half, but they struggled to knock down any shots to narrow the Braves lead.
The Bears went on a 2:30 scoring drought as Bradley went on a 12-2 run, making a 58-38 lead with under three minutes left in the game. The Braves’ defense was too much for Missouri State as they fell in the conference game. Missouri State was held to just 32% from the field and 13% from three.
Moore finished with seven points and two steals. Clay grabbed six rebounds, and sophomore Alston Mason had a team-high two assists. “Bradley played a great game from start to finish. We’re going to have to get a lot better very quickly in order to be more competitive,” said Bears head coach Dana Ford in a post-game press conference.
Missouri State has a 4-4 record and are 1-1 in conference play. Their next game will be Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 9:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s. The Bears will return to Great Southern Bank Arena on Saturday, Dec, 10 at 7:00 p.m against Purdue Fort Wayne.
Follow Nicole Walker on Twitter, @NicoleDanaeWal1
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.