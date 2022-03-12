The Missouri State Ice Bears saw their season end in the second round of the American Collegiate Hockey Association’s national tournament with a 14-0 loss to Adrian.
Adrian is the defending national champion and one of the teams considered to be a threat to No. 1 Lindenwood.
It started out a promising game, with teams trading odd man rushes and scoring chances evenly. Then the Bulldogs opened the scoring with 13:31 left in the first period, and did not stop there. By the time the first period buzzer sounded, Missouri State was down 7-0.
Adrian did not repeat the seven-goal period but had two more three-goal frames to win 14-0.
Head coach Jeremy Law said the game quickly got away from his team.
The loss ends one of the best the Ice Bears’ best seasons at the Division I level. They finished No. 10 nationally and were legitimate Western Collegiate Hockey League title contenders. Expectations at the beginning of the year were not as high as they had been in the past, but Missouri State still achieved its highest-ever Division I rank, was one of four WCHL teams to make the national tournament and made its third-straight national tournament (no tournament was played in 2020).
“We had a great season finishing in the top-10,” Law said. “Obviously we wanted to finish stronger.”
MSU will graduate several seniors who have been a big part of the organization’s rise to the upper echelon of Division I; including captain Hunter Cooley, winger Derek Smith and goaltender Bailey Stephens. There are options the seniors could pursue to have an extra year of eligibility, but nothing has been announced yet.
“It’s been unbelievable to have this senior class,” Law said. “Such a good group of guys. They didn’t deserve to go out this way but they’ve been such a big part of what brought us to this point.”
Missouri State still has a good outlook, with much of the roster being young and more recruits coming in. The next ACHA season will begin sometime in September.
“We’re really excited about the future,” Law said. “Got a good group coming back, but we do have some spots to fill. My recruiting season starts now.”
