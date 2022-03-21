The Missouri State Lady Bears need a new head coach.
The University of Virginia announced Monday morning that Amaka "Mox" Agugua-Hamilton will be their next women's basketball coach. Mox had been the coach at Missouri State for three seasons prior.
The announcement comes just two days after the Lady Bears were defeated in the first round of March Madness by Ohio State.
During Mox's time at Missouri State, the Lady Bears won two Missouri Valley Conference regular season titles and made two NCAA tournament appearances. The team was poised to make the tournament as a high seed in 2020 before COVID-19 forced the event's cancellation.
Mox is originally from Herndon, Virginia, which is a suburb of Washington D.C. and just over 100 miles from UVA.
“I was immediately drawn in by Carla Williams’ vision for the women’s basketball program and the athletic department as a whole," Mox said in an UVA release. "I am certain I will thrive under her leadership. As a Virginia native, UVA is a dream come true for me. I could not be more excited to be HOME!”
A Missouri State release said a coaching search will start immediately.
