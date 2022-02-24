The Lady Bears may have been wearing hot pink, but tonight they were playing red hot, beating the Evansville Aces 99-57.
A quick 7-0 run at the start of the game for the Lady Bears got the ball rolling. Senior forward Abi Jackson had a dominant game with a career-high 31 points at the end of the night and 14 in the first quarter. The Lady Bears ended the first quarter on top, 20-14.
After being battered around by the Aces, senior guard Brice Calip continued to prove her resilience and knocked down a much-needed 3-point basket for the Lady Bears nearing the end of the second quarter.
Two back-to-back scoring plays helped the Aces chip away at the Lady Bear lead, but junior forward Ifunaya Nwachukwu and senior guard Sydney Wilson were able to get the Lady Bears back to a double-digit lead and went to halftime up 47-34.
Nwachukwu was able to find her way inside for a heavily guarded layup and picked up the foul along the way. Shortly after, senior guard Mya Bhinhar, who picked up 11 assists on the night, spotted Jackson for a quick basket and free throw. The Lady Bears started the fourth quarter up, 69-47.
“(Jackson) makes my job easy,” Bhinhar said. “I just throw it up to her in the air and I know she’s going to score.”
Freshmen guards Isabelle Delarue and Lindsey Byers made their presence known in the fourth quarter, each hitting two 3-pointers for a total of 12 points in less than two minutes.
Delarue and Byers were both able to put up a few more Lady Bear baskets and get another home victory, 99-57.
“Offensively, that's some of the best work we have put in all season,“ head coach Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton said.
With the conference tournament quickly approaching, Mox said that she feels that the team is where they should be at this point in the season.
The Lady Bears will wrap up their homestand on Saturday, Feb. 26 as well as honoring the seniors for Senior Day.
