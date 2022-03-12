With a less-than 24-hour turnaround from the Drake game, the Lady Bears took on the University of Northern Iowa Panthers but fell just short of championship on Sunday, 63-57.
Senior guard Mya Bhinhar found her way in for two jumpers to get four points up for Missouri State. Although the Lady Bears had a better start than last night’s Drake game, they were down after one quarter, 13-10.
The Lady Bears were quick to catch up in the second quarter. Senior forward Abi Jackson put up a hookshot jumper and was fouled on the shot, resulting in a 3-point play. Nearly two minutes later, Bhinhar knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Lady Bears a lift over UNI, 20-15.
After MSU held UNI scoreless for 2:30, the Panthers were looking to create the seventh lead change of the game before halftime, but Bhinhar shut them down with a 3-point buzzer-beater to end the half, 33-28
Jackson was quick to put up second half points for the Lady Bears, followed by a pull-up jumper from senior guard Brice Calip. Those were the last points the Lady Bears scored for nearly five minutes.
A UNI turnover led to Jackson breaking the scoring drought for the Lady Bears, and junior forward Ifunanya Nwachukwu was able to put up a second chance layup to end the third quarter up 45-41.
The Panthers took the final quarter into their own hands, going on a 14-0 run, holding the Lady Bears scoreless for the first half of the quarter. Bhinhar got the Lady Bears out of the rut and back onto the board.
For the last six minutes of the game, the Panthers were held down to only free throws but were enough to stay ahead of the Lady Bears, sending Missouri State home 63-57.
“They came out with a lot of energy and punched us,” assistant coach CJ Jones said in a post-game radio interview. “By the time we looked up, the tides had changed.”
Though the Lady Bears may be done in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, the NCAA tournament is still a possibility for Missouri State.
The 2022 NCAA tournament selection show begins tomorrow night at 5 p.m. for the men, and the women's bracket will follow after on CBS.
“We are gonna be tuned in and be with our girls,” Jones said.
