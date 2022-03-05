Today the Lady Bears wrapped up their regular season with a tough loss to Loyola, 60-42and finished in second place in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Sophomore Jennifer Ezeh wasted no time getting the Lady Bears on the board, scoring within the first 10 seconds of the game.
The Ramblers were able to keep up with the Lady Bears, keeping it a back and forth game, but Loyola was able to stay on top at the end of the first 12-10.
Senior forward Abi Jackson and senior guard Brice Calip were able to put up some points for the Lady Bears to tie up the game with just over four minutes left in the half.
After a few unsuccessful defensive plays for the Lady Bears, Loyola was once again up. Senior guard Mya Bhinhar tried to put up a jumper to chip away at the Rambler lead but missed, going into the locker room down 20-17.
Though the Lady Bears may have been down at the half, they were able to force 10 Loyola turnovers and pull down 20 rebounds.
Calip was able to put up the first Lady Bear points of the half, but four minutes had already passed and Loyola went on a 9-0 run.
Bhinhar and senior guard Mariah White and junior forward Ifunaya Nwachukwu were able to put up a few Lady Bear points in the third quarter, but it was not enough to keep up with the Ramblers, 41-24.
The final quarter wasn’t much of a different story from the previous ones, though the Lady Bears got off 67 shots this afternoon, only 16 of those shots fell.
“Everyone just didn’t show up and it was very frustrating,” head coach Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton said. “We gotta be better.”
The only team ahead of the Lady Bears for the Valley tournament was Southern Illinois, who lost to Valparaiso this afternoon, 67-54. If the Lady Bears would have come out on the winning side of today’s game, the Lady Bears would have taken the number one seed in the Valley tournament.
Due to today’s 60-42 loss to the Ramblers, the Lady Bears will be the second seed in the MVC tournament next weekend in Moline, Illinois.
Follow Makayla Strickland on Twitter, m_strickland28.
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.