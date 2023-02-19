The Missouri State Lady Bears lost against their new Missouri Valley Conference opponent, the Belmont University Bruins, with a final score of 68-58.
In the first quarter, the Lady Bears had a bit of a struggle. The first five minutes gave the Bruins the lead of the game with a 9-6 score.
With the remaining three minutes, back-to-back 3-pointers and layups were made by both teams. Junior guard Paige Rocca made a total of two 3-pointers and Belmont’s sophomore forward Kendal Cheesman made a total of three 3-pointers. At the end of the first quarter, with a score 20-15, the Bruins were on top.
In the second quarter, the Lady Bears were frozen at their score of 15 while the Bruins kept scoring. At 7:30, Freshman forward Jade Masogayo gave the Lady Bears some hope and made a basket, giving them a score of 29-19, Bruins.
In the remaining four minutes of the second quarter, the Lady Bears didn’t lose hope and continued to keep their heads up. Back-to-back fouls and missed shots were made from both teams. Rocca and Sophomore forward Indya Green scored for the Bears soon afterwards. With a score of 40-28 at the end of the second quarter, the Bruins were up.
In the third quarter, the Lady Bears began to dominate on the court. Senior guard Aniya Thomas made a layup with an assist from Rocca and two free throws in the span of ten seconds with two minutes left of the third quarter and a score of 51-46, Belmont.
With a minute left, Thomas helped her team out to bridge the score gap with two more free throws and made the score 52-48. With the remaining time left, the Bruins maintained their lead, 54-48.
In the final quarter, in 60-seconds, Sophomore forward Kennedy Taylor made a field goal for the Lady Bears, making the score 54-49. With two minutes left, Thomas made another basket, making the score 62-58. For the remainder of the fourth quarter, the Bruins were able to make six additional points to end the game with a 68-58 loss for the Lady Bears.
Thomas and Paige Rocca made their appearance tonight and continued to fight till the end, Thomas making 19 points and Rocca making 17.
After tonight’s loss, Thomas and the team want to continue to play game-by-game to improve and get different turnouts.
“We just have to play all four quarters,” Thomas said. “We have to come out stronger than what we did and play tougher than what we did.”
Despite their loss after being on an eight game winning streak, head coach Beth Cunningham doesn’t want this outcome to affect how the team goes along towards the rest of the season and the MVC championship games.
“We’ve been playing our best basketball of the season,” Cunningham said. “I still believe that there’s a lot that’s going to change in the whole conference race in these next four games…we have to regroup and learn from the couple things that we struggled with today.”
The Lady Bears are scheduled to play Evansville at home on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 6:00 p.m.
