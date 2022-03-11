After an 18-point loss to Loyola last week, the second place Lady Bears were able to get their game back under control, beating the Drake University Bulldogs 63-49.
The Bulldogs were able to put up the first points of the quarterfinal game, but the Lady Bears quickly followed and put points on the board.
Sophomore forward Jennifer Ezeh had a big block for the Lady Bears, denying the Bulldogs to extend their lead. The Bulldogs led 9-6 with half of the first quarter left.
Due to multiple Lady Bear fouls resulting in free throws, the Bulldogs were able to extend their lead and hold Missouri State scoreless for over six minutes.
To break the Lady Bear scoring drought, senior guard Brice Calip found her way in for a jumper followed by a big three-pointer from freshman Isabelle Delarue.
Senior guard Mya Bhinhar was able to find junior Ifunaya Nwachukwu for a basket, ending the quarter down five, 18-13.
The second quarter began with Drake jumping out further against the Lady Bears. Senior guard Mariah White put up two points for Missouri State, but Drake followed up with a three-pointer, causing the Lady Bears to take a timeout to reevaluate their game plan.
Drake put the Lady Bears in another scoring drought, this time for just under five minutes. Bhinhar was able to put up back-to-back jumpers to get the Bulldog lead down to 11.
In the final minute of the half, the Lady Bears were able to get the lead down to single digits with the help of Bhinhar, White and senior forward Abi Jackson, going into the locker room down 33-25 and shooting only 32%.
“At halftime, coach Mox challenged them,” assistant coach CJ Jones said.
To start the second half, senior guard Sydney Wilson got a shot put up for the Lady Bears, followed by a second-chance layup from Jackson.
The Lady Bears used the third quarter to erase the Bulldog lead and were able to be on top for the first time since the eight minute mark of the first quarter, 39-38.
Wilson was able to knock down two free throws to extend the Lady Bear lead and went into the final quarter up 43-40.
Jackon was able to seal off her defender and put up another Lady Bear basket on an assist by Bhinhar. Shortly after, Calip hit a big three-pointer and extended the lead to six.
The Bulldogs ran a fouling play in hopes of getting a final lead on the Lady Bears, but Missouri State had the game as a sealed deal after a final 3-pointer from Wilson, winning a physical game, 63-49.
The Lady Bears will play tomorrow in the semifinals at 4 p.m., playing the winner of the UNI and Valparaiso game, which takes place later tonight.
“Both teams (UNI and Valpo) are really hard to prepare for,” Jones said. “Especially with a 1-day turnaround, but we’ll get it done.”
Makayla Strickland
