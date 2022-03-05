The Missouri State Bears fell to the Drake Bulldogs in an overtime heartbreaker 79-78 in the Arch Madness semifinals.
Missouri State won the opening tip and junior forward Donovan Clay put the Bears on the board first. Clay was coming off a 17-point outing against his former team Valparaiso in the quarterfinals, with all his points coming in the first half.
The Bears got off to an early 4-0 start after a layup from junior guard Isiaih Mosley. Drake’s Tucker DeVries got the Bulldogs in the game off a close-range jumper. Garret Sturtz tied the game 4-4 on a tough layup and senior center Gaige Prim answered at the other end on a turn-around jumper putting the Bears back up by two.
DeVries gave Drake a 7-6 lead on a contested three-pointer. Mosley returned the bucket with a long step-back jumper. The Bears and Bulldogs exchanged the lead multiple times in the first 10 minutes of the game. When Missouri State scored, Drake would quickly answer back. The game was all tied up at 12 a piece for both teams with 10 minutes left in the first.
Junior guard Ja’Monta Black knocked down his first three of the game after going scoreless the entire game against Valpo. Senior center Dawson Carper gave the Bears a three-point lead after he converted an and-1.
An up-and-under layup followed by a three from Mosley gave the Bears a 29-25 lead. Freshman guard Isaac Haney drew a charge on the defensive end and a putback layup closed the half for Missouri State. The Bears held a 33-32 lead with Mosley scoring 15 points and Clay with six. Prim played limited minutes in the first half scoring only two points with three rebounds. Missouri State shot 48.3% from the field and just 20% from behind the arc.
The Bulldogs took the lead to start the second half. A one-point lead quickly shot up to a five-point lead. Missouri State went scoreless the first four minutes of the second that increased the Drake lead to eight, but sophomore guard Lu’Cye Patterson gave them their first second half bucket.
Prim scored his fourth point of the game on a layup following an alley-oop pass from Mosley. The Bears cut the lead to six points to two on a driving layup on a driving layup from Patterson. The early second half timeout from Missouri State seemed to give the Bears a spark as they continued to trade buckets with the Bulldogs as Drake held a 49-44 lead.
After scoring just two points in the entire first half, Prim was already up to 11 points halfway into the second. He helped cut the lead to two after free throws and a driving layup. More free throws from Prim helped Missouri State creep up on Drake's lead, but the Bulldogs were still up by one with seven minutes left.
A three-pointer from Mosley gave the Bears a two point lead, and Drake's Darnell Brodie tied the game 57-57. A floater from Prim retook the lead for the Bears but Drake quickly answered back. Free throws from Mosley and an open dunk from Clay put Missouri State up by three, with a 62-59 lead.
During the final stretch of the game with under one minute to go in the game, the Bears and Bulldogs were all tied up 66-66. A costly turnover from Mosley led to a foul on the other end resulting in free throws that gave Drake a 68-66 lead.
A second chance layup from Clay tied the game with 0.4 seconds on the clock. With the game tied 68-68, Missouri State and Drake would head into overtime.
Missouri State won the overtime tipoff that led to a Mosley layup followed by a turnaround jumper from Drake's Tremell Murphy. Drake would take the lead on another shot from Murphy, but Prim answered back. Free throws from DeVries regained the lead and put Drake up 74-72 and free throws from the Bears tied the game 74-74.
A three pointer from DeVries gave Drake a three-point lead with one minute to go. As the shot clock wind down Clay was able to drive to the basket for the layup cutting the lead to one with 46 seconds to go in the game. Prim gave Missouri State a one-point lead with 1.1 seconds, but a foul on Mosley on the other end sent Drake to the free-throw line. DeVries sank both free-throws and took a 79-78 lead. A missed jumper from Clay as the buzzer sounded ended the Bears season as they fell to Drake 79-78.
“Obviously a tough loss for our guys. I thought they battled and fought hard.” Said head coach Dana Ford in a post-game conference. “Tough pill for us to swallow.”
Mosley finished the game with 27 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Prim, who finishes his playing career at Missouri State, put up 21 points with 8 rebounds, and Clay had 10 points to go with 10 rebounds to complete a double-double.
Drake moves on to face Loyola Chicago in the Arch Madness Championship game Sunday at 1 p.m. in St. Louis.
Follow Nicole Walker on Twitter, @NicoleDanaeWal1
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.