This season has been one of learning for the Missouri State golf team. Though the Bears had struggles early on, their improvement has them well-positioned heading into the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.
The team began the season with a couple of poor performances at their first two meets, one of which saw the Bears shooting 24 strokes above par, placing them towards the bottom of the competition. The Bears’ season was not looking up, but they began to rally at their third meet. There, they were able to take home 5th place, tying with SIU Edwardsville.
“A lot of us struggle with expectations,” junior Max Kreikemeier said. “Over the year we’ve gotten better with managing our expectations, and we’ve gotten better because of that.”
The change has shown up on the score sheet, taking home multiple top 5 finishes in the remainder of the season.
By far the best part of the season was their performance at the Loyola Intercollegiate meet in Arizona. The team as a whole placed 3rd overall out of 18. This effort was led by strong showings from seniors Carter Lee and transfer Alex Locke who finished with 205 strokes and 215 strokes, respectively.
“We played really well there,” Locke said. “We’re ready to take on the conference meet this month.”
After this meet it seemed the team was full steam ahead as they proceeded to take home a top-10 finish in their next two meets.
“I’ve been hitting the ball really well and I’ve been putting a lot better,” Locke said.
Locke said what drove him and the team to improve was simple — camaraderie. “It's nice to see the friendships develop and how we can push each other.”
With the conference meet coming up, it looks like the team is determined to finish strong, and after their slow start to the season, it seems like everything is finally coming together for the Bears. Their conference meet will take place in Paducah, Kentucky on Apr. 25-26 where they will hope to bring a winning end to their season.
