The Missouri State men's golf team wrapped up play at the Missouri Valley Conference championship yesterday with a fifth place finish and two players taking home top-10 performances individually.
The star of the show however, was Max Kreikemeier. The junior was able to stay exactly on par for the whole contest and, after three rounds, finished third place overall in the contest, earning him all-conference honors.
Alex Locke also had a great finish, netting eighth place with 223 strokes total over three rounds.
On the first day of the contest, the Bears began with a strong but not particularly spectacular performance, landing them 14 strokes behind SIU who held the lead at 295.
The second day saw a little more life out of the Bears, who would grab third place after a stellar performance from Kreikemeier. Kreikemeier shot 67 strokes, which was five under par and placed him first in the contest overall. Alex Locke and fellow senior Carter Lee both had a good day as well, shooting one over par at 73. The other Bears, however, did not finish the day especially well. Sophomore Eric Schuessler finished in 31st place for the second day, while Austin Gillund finished 42nd.
On the third and final day of the contest, the Bears shot 308 strokes, which was 16 more than the previous day and dropped them from third place to fifth overall. Locke and Kreikemeier both shot a strong 75 which would lead the Bears in scoring while the others lagged behind.
The final meet may not have been their best, but it was still a strong showing for the Bears. Under the ready leadership of star player Kreikemeier, next season, the Bears should have an even better showing.
