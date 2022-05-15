This weekend, the Missouri State softball team claimed their first Missouri Valley Conference title since 2011.
The Bears beat number one seed UNI on Saturday 10-4 at the Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.
UNI grabbed an early 3-1 lead over the Bears until senior Madison Hunsaker’s three-run homer in the fifth and junior Tess Weakly’s single home run in the sixth put the Bears in good shape for the win.
Not only is this MVC win the first in 11 years, it gave the team an automatic bid to the first NCAA tournament in 11 years.
During tonight’s NCAA selection show, the Bears were selected to play No. 15 seed national seed Missouri in the Columbia region. Also competing in the Columbia region are Illinois and Arizona.
“To not be sent to Oklahoma, Oklahoma State or Arkansas is a huge positive,” head coach Holly Hesse said. “This is a lot better than playing the top eight seeds.”
Teamwork and camaraderie is what Junior Olivia Krehbiel attributed to how the team has gotten to where they are.
“We are really excited.” Krehbiel said. “We have played [Mizzou] a few times and it’s always a really good game. It’s an in-state rivalry.”
Hesse and Krehbiel both said they expected good crowds since the game is in-state. “The energy propels the team, our players feed off that, so it’ll be awesome to have fans there,” Hesse said.
The Bears will play in Columbia on Friday, May 20 at 1 p.m.
