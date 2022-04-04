Weather significantly altered the schedule for the Missouri State softball team this weekend.
Originally the Bears were supposed to play three games at Northern Iowa — a doubleheader on Saturday and one Sunday afternoon. Poor field conditions forced the Saturday games’ cancellation, creating a doubleheader on Sunday. The first of Sunday’s games was played before weather caused the second to be canceled.
MSU lost the Sunday game 1-0 in extra innings. Senior pitcher Steffany Dickerson threw 7.2 scoreless before a UNI walk-off homer in the bottom of the eighth ended the game. The home run was only the second hit the Panthers got off of Dickerson.
The Bears managed five hits in the game, three from senior shortstop Daphne Plummer.
The two canceled games stopped the possibility of the Bears jumping into first place in the Missouri Valley Conference. After all weekend games were played, MSU sits in third place (6-3) behind second-place Evansville (6-3) and first-place UNI (6-1).
Missouri State will play next at home in a three-game set against Indiana State starting on Saturday, April 9.
