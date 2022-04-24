The Missouri State Tennis team’s season ended in a first-round exit to No. 2 ranked Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Conference Championship tournament this weekend.
Playing with just four players, MSU lost two singles matches and one doubles match by default because they did not have enough players to fill those spots. The contest finished with a score of 4-0 in favor of the Redbirds Friday afternoon.
The Bears finished their season with a 0-19 record in what was an exhausting and draining season for all involved.
Head coach Randall Knox was candid after the loss. He said in a Missouri State release that this season was “one of the most difficult and challenging that a coach and team could ask for.”
Knox also spoke about the integrity of the team saying that the effort of the team was never in doubt throughout the season.
MSU will look to improve in the offseason and come back next year to build back their winning program.
