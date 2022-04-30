The Indianapolis Colts selected former Missouri State defensive lineman Eric Johnson with the 159th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, becoming the first Bear drafted since David Arkin in 2011.
Johnson attended the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl where he showed out and earned the opportunity to attend the Reese's Senior Bowl where he really put his name on the map for the NFL draft.
Johnson drew a lot of attention being an explosive interior defensive lineman with great run-stopping ability and the finesse and athleticism to get to the quarterback during his time at MSU.
ESPN draft analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid had Johnson going as high as the 130th pick in mock drafts leading up to the draft.
Johnson finished his career at MSU with 131 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and a plethora of blocked field goals, including two this past season. His defensive abilities helped MSU make its first two playoff appearances since the early 1990s.
