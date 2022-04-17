Missouri State women’s tennis head coach Randall Knox has not been presented with the easiest road in his time at MSU. Knox is now the third coach of the team in just as many years.
“To be honest it has been difficult,” Knox said. “I’m the third coach a lot of these girls have had since December of 2020. So, culture change has changed, and my culture is different.”
Knox said that a lot of his goals for this year are getting the team to buy into his vision and philosophy to create success in the future.
The constant change has created difficulties for not only Knox, but the players as well.
“It’s tough on my end and their end,” Knox said. “You have three different coaches saying one thing. Every day is a challenge, but I like the challenge.”
Senior Mara Presot has experienced the challenges as much as anyone in her time at Missouri State. Presot, who has played for all three coaches, said that there is nothing simple about learning and relearning multiple different coaching styles.
“There were a lot of changes and adjustments and it’s not easy,” Presot said. “I feel like with tennis, or with any sport... you need stability. Every coach was completely different from the other.”
Graduate assistant Camila Moreno said that she has experienced a lot of the same feelings in her time with the team since January. She said that her recent experience of being a collegiate tennis player has given her some ability to sympathize with the team.
“I see from both sides,” Moreno said. “I was just recently a player, and I didn’t have the changes with coaches so I can see how it can be a challenge.”
“From this perspective now, I can see it's hard for the girls to have all those changes.”
The team has struggled to find its way into the win column this season, sporting an 0-18 record, but Knox said that winning is not the only measure of success that he has for his team. In this rebuilding year, the goal is long-term success.
“Winning is massive,” Knox said. “It’s a big part of it, but at the end of the day, it’s about changing the culture for long-term success.”
Knox said that this mindset change within the program is already starting to take shape.
“We’ve already seen the benefit of them starting to buy into what we’re trying to do,” Knox said. “The training, the tennis, the strength and conditioning... everything has gone up a notch. Everything. Everything is at a higher level now.”
While it may take some time for things to start moving in the direction that Knox envisions them, he still has big plans and high aspirations for the future of this program at MSU.
The team plays next in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on April 22-24.
