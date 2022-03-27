At the end of the 2021 season, the Missouri State baseball team had these team statistics:
Batting average: .250
Home Runs: 32
Doubles: 54
Slugging percentage: .368
Batters hitting over .300: 2
Here are those same statistics just 21 games into the 2022 season.
Batting average: .303
Home Runs: 39
Doubles: 50
Slugging percentage: .540
Batters hitting over .300: 6
Batters hitting over .350: 3
The Bears have always been able to hit, but the difference between last year's hitting numbers and this year's are vastly different in a positive way.
They managed to improve in every major hitting category in just one season, and the catalyst behind it is new hitting coach Joey Hawkins.
Hawkins was a shortstop and a two-time captain for the Bears from 2012 to 2015. He spent 2019-2021 as a hitting coach in the St. Louis Cardinals organization before returning to MSU to revamp the offensive approach.
“It’s as simple as being good in the middle of the plate and laying off pitches out of the zone,” Hawkins said after MSU’s 11-8 win over Nevada on Saturday, March 26. “That’s pretty much what we stick to and we evaluate it after every week for the guys. It creates some ownership inside the clubhouse as to what we want to see when our lineup goes one through nine. They stuck to it and they believe in it and that's the main thing.”
Hawkins has implemented simplicity in every phase of the offense and it's doing wonders for MSU compared to last season.
“It’s a lot less mechanics and more timing and simpler things,” redshirt freshman outfielder Spencer Nivens said. “We all have good swings, that’s why we're here. If we get our timing right it should all play out for itself.”
It makes sense that Hawkins’ approach has worked — he’s giving them simple advice and simple goals, making it easy for them to go out and just play ball.
“You can have a bad day and he’ll find a negative and try to turn it into a positive,” senior outfielder Dakota Kotowski said. “That’s just something me and him click on and that's what the group as a whole has really succeeded in.”
Hawkins’s new hitting approaches and mindsets have played a huge impact on Kotowski.
Last year he finished the season hitting .199 average and .346 slugging with eight doubles and five home runs. This year he’s hitting .305 average and .768 slugging with two doubles and 12 homers, which is second in the nation.
“It feels good,” Kotowski said. “There's 56 games and it’s a long season and I’m just trying to take every positive that I can. Last year happened but I’m going to use it as a learning experience and take that negative, if that's how you perceive it, and turn it into a positive.”
Positivity and simplicity is the Bears' version of bread and butter. They’re using those philosophies to be elite at the plate, win games and have fun doing it.
“We found out that (Hawkins’) nickname from pro-ball guys was ‘Positive Pete’,” Kotowski said. “If you don’t get too much stress on your shoulders, it makes the game a lot more fun.”
