The Lady Bears began their final regular season weekend in Indiana beating the Valparaiso Beacons 66-46, also picking up head coach Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton’s 50th win.
Senior forward Abi Jackson was able to grab the first basket of the game, followed by a 3-point basket from senior guard Mya Bhinhar.
Valparaiso quickly caught up to the Lady Bears and were able to go on a 10-0 run within two minutes.
The Lady Bears found a way to send the scoring drought to the Beacons by holding them scoreless for nearly five minutes, starting the game with a very low scoring first quarter 16-12.
Halfway through the second quarter, senior guard Brice Calip was the only Lady Bear who had put points on the board with her pullup jump shot. The only other Lady Bear to add to the score was senior guard Mariah White with a pair of free throws.
At the half, the Lady Bears were up 22-19, only shooting 23% and were outscored in the second quarter 7-6.
Something ignited a fire for the Lady Bears during halftime, “I had to kind of wake us up a little bit and make some adjustments,“ Mox said. Bhinhar had nine points alone and helped bring the shooting percentage up to 47% and increased the Lady Bear lead to 49-30.
Calip started the final quarter with a 3-pointer and had 22 for the night. The Lady Bears were able to pick up their 11th all-time win against Valpo, 66-46.
“At this point, it is about us,“ Mox said. “It’s about going into the postseason with some momentum.”
Not only did the Lady Bears find a way to outscore the Beacons, they were also able to out rebound them 42-26 and only allowed two offensive rebounds for the Beacons.
The Lady Bears play their final regular season game Sunday, March 5 at Loyola-Chicago.
