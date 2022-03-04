Missouri State was off to an… off start.
In the opening round of Arch Madness against Valparaiso, both of the Bears’ normal leading scorers, junior Isiaih Mosley and senior Gaige Prim, were not scoring at their normal tick.
Prim was having difficulty handling the Beacon’s physicality in the post and Mosley had not gotten into a rhythm.
Then, off went someone who just a year ago was wearing a Valparaiso jersey when Missouri State beat the Beacons in the same round of the tournament.
It was junior guard Donovan Clay, and he helped carry Missouri State to a 67-58 first-round victory and a trip to the semifinals.
Clay has been a stout defender for MSU all season, being named to the MVC’s All-Defensive team and frequently drawing tough defensive matchups. But tonight, he took over the offensive reins and dropped 17 in the first half. It kept Missouri State in the game and allowed the Bears enough time for the other scorers to get hot.
It was something those around Missouri State have known he was capable of for awhile.
“(Clay) is a fantastic scorer,” Head coach Dana Ford said. “He can score like that all the time. Obviously he’s very mentally tough and he does what’s best for our team. Today was just his turn. They way (the Beacons) were defending gave him those opportunities.”
Clay’s transfer to Missouri State was a relatively easy one. After he entered the portal, he got a message from Mosley. The two had played on an all-star team in high school, and Mosley told Clay he could be a part of something special.
It could be a special year. Missouri State is reaching the semifinal game for the third straight year, but it has not gotten any further. With the matchup tomorrow against either Drake or Southern Illinois, which MSU went 4-0 against this season, it may be time for the Bears to get a title berth.
The other standout — Dawson Carper
Senior forward Dawson Carper has fulfilled his role well all year. He comes in when Prim needs a short break and makes sure MSU’s post-defense does not give up a lot of points. He normally plays just under six minutes and does not make too many flashy plays.
Tonight he was a big part of MSU’s win. He played eight minutes, but he scored four points, grabbed a rebound, blocked a shot and made an assist. He made MSU noticeably different - in a good way - during his time on the floor.
“I thought (Carper) was the player of the game,” Ford said. “He was phenomenal. ‘Big Daws” is more than capable of that, and I thought that was really important.”
