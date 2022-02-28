Here is the preseason poll and all-conference team for the Missouri Valley Conference, as decided upon by nine student writers at four MVC schools.
Voting Panel:
Stephen Terrill, Sports Editor, The Standard @Stevethe2nd
Nicole Walker, Sports Reporter, The Standard @NicoleDanaeWal1
Larry Larson, Managing Editor, The Bradley Scout @MLBLarry
Jonathan Michel, Co-Editor, The Bradley Scout Sports Desk @jondog237
Lu Calzada, Sports Editor, The Loyola Phoenix @lumcalzada
Amelia Ickes, Assistant Sports Editor, The Loyola Phoenix @AmeliaIckes
Fernando Molina Bier, Assistant Sports Editor, The Loyola Phoenix @fer8molina
Jake Sermersheim, Sports Editor, The Illinois State Vidette @JakeSermersheim
Mikey Fornelli, Sports Reporter, The Illinois State Vidette @mfojr
* denotes a unanimous pick
Coach of the Year
Ben Jacobson, Northern Iowa
Player of the Year
Isiaih Mosley, Missouri State guard
1st Team All-Valley
Isiaih Mosley, Missouri State (100 points)
AJ Green, Northern Iowa (94 points)
Gaige Prim, Missouri State (87 points)
Lucas Williamson, Loyola Chicago (81 points)
Antonio Reeves, Illinois State (76)
2nd Team All-Valley
Terry Roberts, Bradley (55 points)
Tucker DeVries, Drake (49 points)
Marcus Domask, Southern Illinois (47 points)
Rienk Mast, Bradley (34 Points)
Braden Norris, Loyola Chicago (18 points)
All-Defensive Team
*Lucas Williamson, Loyola Chicago (56 points)
Gaige Prim, Missouri State (42 points)
Rienk Mast, Bradley (34 points)
Aher Uguak, Loyola Chicago (25 points)
Lance Jones, Southern Illinois (19 points)
All-Newcomer team
Terry Roberts, Bradley (52 points)
Tucker DeVries, Drake (41 points)
Cameron Henry, Indiana State (32 points)
Kobe King, Valparaiso (31 points)
Chris Knight, Loyola Chicago (13 points)
All-Bench Team
Sheldon Edwards, Valparaiso (46 points)
ShanQuan Hemphill, Drake (44 points)
Xavier Bledson, Indiana State (33)
Jaylen Minnett, Missouri State (32 points)
Ryan Schwieger, Loyola Chicago (28 points)
Freshman of the Year:
*Tucker DeVries, Drake