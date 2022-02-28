Mosley File

Isiaih Mosley stands up after a play. Mosley was named Player of the Year by the Valley Student Writers.

 File photo/The Standard

Here is the preseason poll and all-conference team for the Missouri Valley Conference, as decided upon by nine student writers at four MVC schools.

Voting Panel:

Stephen Terrill, Sports Editor, The Standard @Stevethe2nd

Nicole Walker, Sports Reporter, The Standard @NicoleDanaeWal1

Larry Larson, Managing Editor, The Bradley Scout @MLBLarry

Jonathan Michel, Co-Editor, The Bradley Scout Sports Desk @jondog237

Lu Calzada, Sports Editor, The Loyola Phoenix @lumcalzada

Amelia Ickes, Assistant Sports Editor, The Loyola Phoenix @AmeliaIckes

Fernando Molina Bier, Assistant Sports Editor, The Loyola Phoenix @fer8molina

Jake Sermersheim, Sports Editor, The Illinois State Vidette @JakeSermersheim

Mikey Fornelli, Sports Reporter, The Illinois State Vidette @mfojr

* denotes a unanimous pick

Coach of the Year

Ben Jacobson, Northern Iowa

Player of the Year

Isiaih Mosley, Missouri State guard

1st Team All-Valley

  1. Isiaih Mosley, Missouri State (100 points)

  2. AJ Green, Northern Iowa (94 points)

  3. Gaige Prim, Missouri State (87 points)

  4. Lucas Williamson, Loyola Chicago (81 points)

  5. Antonio Reeves, Illinois State (76)

2nd Team All-Valley

  1. Terry Roberts, Bradley (55 points)

  2. Tucker DeVries, Drake (49 points)

  3. Marcus Domask, Southern Illinois (47 points)

  4. Rienk Mast, Bradley (34 Points)

  5. Braden Norris, Loyola Chicago (18 points)

All-Defensive Team

  1. *Lucas Williamson, Loyola Chicago (56 points)

  2. Gaige Prim, Missouri State (42 points)

  3. Rienk Mast, Bradley (34 points)

  4. Aher Uguak, Loyola Chicago (25 points)

  5. Lance Jones, Southern Illinois (19 points)

All-Newcomer team

  1. Terry Roberts, Bradley (52 points)

  2. Tucker DeVries, Drake (41 points)

  3. Cameron Henry, Indiana State (32 points)

  4. Kobe King, Valparaiso (31 points)

  5. Chris Knight, Loyola Chicago (13 points)

 All-Bench Team

  1. Sheldon Edwards, Valparaiso (46 points)

  2. ShanQuan Hemphill, Drake (44 points)

  3. Xavier Bledson, Indiana State (33)

  4. Jaylen Minnett, Missouri State (32 points)

  5. Ryan Schwieger, Loyola Chicago (28 points)

Freshman of the Year:

*Tucker DeVries, Drake

