It was a tough ending for the Bears after a three-point loss to Southern Illinois at Arch Madness. Dating back to January, they lost by twenty points to the Salukis in the regular season.
The Bears came into the exhibition games very strong, winning three out of four of the matches. Where did things go wrong? It wasn’t too hot in the Bahamas, with the team losing the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship.
Bringing this back home, the Bears were on a four-game losing streak very early in the season. They turned it over after a win against Central Michigan on Dec. 18, bouncing back winning multiple following games. But did the Bears run out of fuel or was it just a lack of consistency?
The Bears were ranked sixth in the Valley, winning 12 games and losing 15. Overall, they won 17 games and lost 15. It was a challenging year for the team.
The university already stated head coach Dana Ford will return for a sixth year after being accused of sexual assault. The university was made aware of the allegation against Dana Ford in September. Following an initial investigation, the claims were unsubstantiated based on available evidence. Additional coverage by The Standard can be found here.
With a new team, can we expect him to develop the new players more and shoot for a conference championship and tournament bid as promised?
With many newcomers, a majority of the men could potentially come back for another season. There is a lot of talent and major roles for these players to change the outcome of how this season went.
Following the Bears’ game on March 3rd, Donovan Clay announced he intends to return next season as he is one of Missouri State's star players.
“There are a lot of players the Bears would welcome back with open arms,” said head coach Dana Ford. “There is plenty of room for improvement heading into the future.”
What to expect is unknown, but fans should hope for a great off-season and better preparation on the bears’ part.
